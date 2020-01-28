Functional Coil Coatings Market |By Solution Type, By Application Type, By Industry Type, By Brand And Global Region Market Size, Share & Forecast 2019-2025

Global Functional Coil Coatings Market was valued at USD 554 Million in the year 2018. Global Functional Coil Coatings Market is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.72% from 2019 to reach USD 515 Million by the year 2025. In the Global Functional Coil Coatings Market, by region Asia Pacific region holds the highest Market share in 2018 and is also Market is considered as the fastest growing Market in the forecasted period owing to their Market demands. At a country level, China and India in Asia-Pacific are projected to grow strongly in the coming years owing to increase in population rate, advancement in steel and aluminum industry, and stable economic growth.

The report segments the global functional coil coatings Market based on technology, product type, end user, and region. By product type, the global functional coil coatings Market is categorized into topcoat, primer, and backing coat of which top coat segment holds the highest Market share in the coming years. On the basis of technology, the Market is divided into liquid coating and powder coating of which liquid coating accounted for the largest share of the global Market.

SWOT analysis of Functional Coil Coatings Market

Strength:

Rapid growth of construction and automotive industry

Fluctuations in Furniture and home appliance industry

Weakness:

High cost of the processes

Consumer’s preference for low price products

Opportunities:

Recycling coating tools and use of Organic material

Threats:

Technological Advancements

Major market players Functional Coil Coatings Market in are KCC paints SDN BHD, KelCoatings Limited, Daikin Industries, Ltd., NIPSEA Group, BASF SE, Akzo Nobel N.V., Valspar Corporation, Axalta Coating Systems (Axalta), PPG Industries, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, and 6 more companies detailed information is provided in the report.

Functional Coil Coatings Market Segmentation

Functional Coil Coatings Market Overview, By Product Type

• Topcoats

• Primers

• Backing Coats

• By Technology

• Liquid Coating

• Powder Coating

Functional Coil Coatings Market Overview, By End Users

• Construction

• Appliances

• Automobile Market

• Others

Functional Coil Coatings Market Overview, By Region

North America

• USA

• Canada

Europe

• Germany

• U.K.

• France

• Italy

• Rest of Europe

APAC

• China

• India

• Japan

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

