Food Safety Testing Market- What Are The Main Factors That Contributing Towards Industry Growth?

Market Overview:

The global Food Safety Testing market was valued at USD 3.80 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 7.29 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2017 to 2025.

Food contamination as a trend is increasing rapidly. The faults in existing food checking infrastructure are responsible for these problems. With rising consumer awareness regarding quality of food consumed the usage of Food Safety Testing services is expected to grow rapidly.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10059158

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Global increase in outbreaks of foodborne illnesses

1.2 Rising instances of chemical contamination of food products

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Lack of food control infrastructure in developing countries

Market Segmentation:

The global Food Safety Testingmarket is segmented on the target tested, technology, product,and region.

1. By Target Tested:

1.1 Pathogens

1.1.1 E.Coli

1.1.2 Salmonella

1.1.3 Campylobacter

1.1.4 Listeria

1.1.5 Others

1.2 Pesticides

1.3 GMO’s

1.4 Toxins

1.5 Others

2. By Technology:

2.1 Traditional

2.2 Rapid

2.2.1 Convenience Based

2.2.2 Immunoassay

2.2.3 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

2.2.4 Chromatography and Spectrometry

View Source Of Related Reports:

Food Safety Testing Market

Food Pathogen Testing Market

Food Authenticity Testing Market

Food Allergen Testing Market

Feed Testing Market

Feed Phytogenics Market

3. By Product:

3.1 Infant Food

3.2 Yogurt

3.3 Milk and Milk Powder

3.4 Cheese, Butter and Spreads

3.5 Ice Cream and Desserts

3.6 Others

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. SGS

2. Eurofins

3. Intertek

4. Bureau Veritas

5. TUV SUD

6. ALS Limited

7. TUV Nord Group

8. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

9. MerieuxNutrisciences

10. Genetic ID NA

11. Asurequality

12. Microbac Laboratories

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Request For Full Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10059158

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET RESEARCH:

Research study on the Food Safety Testingmarketwas performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of verified market research and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald