Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market 2020 Global Industry Analysis, Opportunities, Size, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2025

Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market 2020

Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) is a rapidly growing market. As engineering services are the major activities of industries, hence the rise in technical complexities for the need to reduce costs, lack of expertise, product development across manufacturing industries, shorter product lifecycles are boosting the growth of Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO).

The key criterion for businesses engaging in Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) is due to cost-effectiveness. The need for efficient and timely delivery of products and services because of shorter product lifecycles has increased the demand for Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO). The major factors for considering the Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) provider is domain expertise, market value, quality of service, and previous projects.

Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) usually has tactical contracts and is done on a yearly renewal basis for time and materials arrangements. The ongoing requirement and the high adoption of Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) is the key criterion for the huge growth that depends on the repetitive nature of the services.

The demand for Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) has increased significantly over the years with a wide spectrum of value engineering and engineering consulting services. The companies are compelled to evaluate and develop new strategies for cost constraints and demanding schedules.

The humongous growth of Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) is due to the change in the perception of outsourcing and the need for diversity and technologically advanced engineering services with specialized expertise, cost efficiency and quick delivery due to shorter product lifecycles.

Segmentation:

The market for global Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) can be segmented by type into Onshore and Offshore. Onshore outsourcing refers to the services availed from an Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) provider in the home country. Whereas, Offshore outsourcing is the services that are availed from an Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) provider outside their national territory.

Based on application, the global Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) is segmented into – Aerospace, Automotive, Construction, Consumer Electronics, Semiconductor, Pharmaceutical, Telecom, and others.

Regional Analysis:

In terms of region, the global Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) market shows excellent growth in Asia-Pacific (APAC). It is expected that during the coming years Asia-Pacific (APAC) will drive the market due to the availability of highly skilled but cost-effective manpower. There will be a huge demand for Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) owing to the growing industries in this region. The time zone differences between the company and the service provider with higher domain expertise help in reducing project turn-around times and improving speed to market.

North America will show a significant pace over the years. The US and several European countries, the Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) market are expected to show significant growth in the Offshore segment.

Europe will show moderate growth over the next few years. This region is most preferred for Electrical and Software Engineering Outsourcing. The Engineering industry is turning more innovative with the latest developments which will increase the demand for Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO).

Competitors:

The main players in the global Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) include Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys Ltd., Tech Mahindra, Wipro Ltd., Altair Engineering, Inc., Alten GmbH, Altran Technologies S.A., Aricent Group, ASAP Holding GmbH, Bertrandt, EDAG Engineering GmbH, EPAM Systems Inc., Cybage Software Pvt. Ltd., FEV Group, IAV GmbH, Infosys Limited and Kistler Instrumente AG.

