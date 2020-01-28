Electroplating to Expand Substantially Owing to Technological Innovations During 2019-2028

Electroplating market report: A rundown

An in-depth list of key vendors in Electroplating market include:

market taxonomy, market definitions, and research scope of the electroplating market.

Electroplating Market: Background

The market background section of the global electroplating market report includes macroeconomic factors, value chain analysis, restraints, drivers, opportunities, and trends, along with forecast factors affecting the growth of the electroplating market.

Electroplating Market: Segmentation

By Metal Type By End-Use Industry By Region Gold Automotive North America Silver Electrical & Electronics Latin America Copper Aerospace & Defence Western Europe Nickel Jewelry Eastern Europe Chromium Machinery Parts & Components APEJ Zinc Others (Silverware, Optics, Etc.) Japan Other (Cadmium, Tin, etc.) Middle East & Africa

Electroplating Market: Forecast

The market estimate section delivers a price analysis of the electroplating market on the basis of regional fronts, wherein, the average weighted price has been calculated to arrive at the global average prices of the market. This chapter also covers global market analysis on the basis of segments, coupled with regional segmental analysis in terms of value, year-on-year growth, market share, and market attractiveness index.

Electroplating Market: Emerging Countries Analysis

This chapter covers the electroplating market analysis for key emerging countries that are anticipated to create lucrative growth opportunities for electroplaters, globally.

Electroplating Market: Competition Analysis

In the final section of the electroplating market report, a detailed competition analysis was done with a market share analysis pertaining to the electroplating market, and the performance of manufacturers by a tier-down structure of the global electroplating market. The section also covers the detailed company profiles of key players in the electroplating market report.

The report on the global electroplating market studies some of the major players in the electroplating market, such as Allied Finishing, Inc., Atotech Deutschland GMBH, Interplex Holdings Pte. Ltd, Kuntz Electroplating Inc., Pioneer Metal Finishing Inc., Roy Metal Finishing Inc., Bajaj Electroplaters, J & N Metal Products LLC, Peninsula Metal Finishing, Inc., and Sharretts Plating Co. Inc.

Research Methodology

The initial stage of the research study includes the formulation of assumptions that are necessary for primary and secondary research. Further stages of research involve the triangulation of the data collected from these two approaches. To analyse the global electroplating market trends and opportunities for electroplating manufacturers, the market has been segmented on the basis of metal type, end-use industry, and region.

For the analysis of consumption, we have considered FY 2018 as the base year. Basic data was collected from manufacturers’ annual reports, newsletters, public reports published by government as well as private agencies, World Bank sources, etc. For final analysis of the market data, we considered demand-side as well as supply-side drivers and trends in various regional markets. We have forecasted the market data on the basis of key developments, regional trends, and production-consumption scenario of electroplating. For forecasting the market data, we have considered historic data for the period of 2014–2018.

