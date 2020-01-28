E. Coli Testing Market Shares, Strategies and Forecast Worldwide, 2019-2027

E. Coli Testing Market report 2018, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR. The E. Coli Testing Market research Reports offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the E. Coli Testing Market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.

The key findings section included in the report would assist existing market players in expanding their market shares, and new companies in establishing their presence in the global E. coli testing market. The report also profiles key players operating in the market which are IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., Meridian Bioscience, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., CPI International, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Pro-Lab Diagnostics, Inc., Alere Inc., BioMerieux Inc., NanoLogix, Inc. and other prominent companies.

The global E. coli testing market is segmented as follows:

Global E. Coli Testing Market, by Testing Methods

Environmental Testing Method Membrane Filtration (MF) Multiple Tube Fermentation (MTF) Enzyme Substrate Methods

Clinical Testing Method Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Enzyme Immunoassays (EIA) Others



Global E. Coli Testing Market, by End-user

Environmental Testing Method Home and Drinking Water Suppliers Bottled Water Suppliers Waste Water Treatment Organizations Others (Government Agencies, Private Well Owners, Ground Water Testing and Farm Water Testing)

Clinical Testing Method Hospital Diagnostic Laboratories Physician Offices



Global E. Coli Testing Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia

Latin America (LATAM) Brazil Mexico Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



