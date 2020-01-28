Digital Pregnancy Test Kit Market Competitive Landscape Analysis by 2027

The ‘Digital Pregnancy Test Kit market’ study offers an in-depth analysis of the current market trends influencing this business vertical. The study also includes market valuation, market size, revenue forecasts, geographical spectrum and SWOT Analysis of the industry. In addition, the report depicts key challenges and growth opportunities faced by the industry bigwigs, in consort with their product offerings and business strategies.

manufacturers of digital pregnancy test kits are focussing on co-promotions and co-marketing strategies to expand commercial presence. Launch of technologically advanced products by local manufacturers is expected to provide ample opportunities for the growth of digital pregnancy test kits in the U.S. market.

Growing per capita disposable income and increasing focus of the government on women’s health is likely to boost the U.S. digital pregnancy test kit market

Increasing healthcare facilities and growing per capita income in the U.S. has increased the access of healthcare facilities to the masses. There are few OTC medical products that are generally not covered under public insurance policies in developing countries but are easily available in the U.S. These medical products include rapid diagnostic devices.

The U.S Federal government is focusing on improving women’s health through various awareness and healthcare programs. This in turn is expected to fuel growth of the fertility and pregnancy rapid tests market. Office of Women’s Health, U.S. Department of Health provides guidance on the use of pregnancy test kits. The American Pregnancy Association along with its education partner Fairhaven Health LLC provides guidance on fertility testing to couples. The Society of Obstetricians and Gynecologists of Canada runs assistance programmes for women who cannot afford advanced healthcare solutions. All these factors are creating a positive impact on the U.S. digital pregnancy test kit market.

Leading manufacturers of digital pregnancy test kits are focussing on collaborating with supermarkets such as WallMart and Walgreens to promote the sale of their brands. This has allowed consumers to choose from a wide variety of options that are easily available. Besides, leading manufacturers as well as local manufacturers of digital pregnancy test kits are also emphasizing online sales of their products, which will allow consumers to buy these products from the comfort of their homes.

Rapid adoption of digital devices and increased usage of pregnancy test kits are the prominent trends in the U.S. market

Rapid replacement of analog pregnancy test kits and conventional line indicators by digital pregnancy test kits is in vogue since the past decade. Women often find difficulty in interpreting test results in the case of line indicator pregnancy test kits. However digital pregnancy test kits provide the best results that can be read on a digital screen.

In general the usage of digital pregnancy test kits are growing day by day. Women have been using these kits multiple times to confirm the pregnancy. According to a survey conducted by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, only 4.8% of fertile women aged 15–44 years who were part of the study group took the test a single time, 53.4% women took the test twice and 27.7% of women took more than two tests within a month to confirm results.

Drug stores to hold largest revenue share in the U.S. digital pregnancy test kit market

Among the various distribution channels, drug stores dominated the U.S. digital pregnancy test kit market in terms of revenue in 2017, and the trend is projected to grow throughout the forecast period. Drug stores is the most attractive distribution channel, with a market attractiveness index of 2.0 over the forecast period. Pharmacies are expected to be the second most lucrative distribution channel for digital pregnancy test kits in the U.S. with an attractiveness index of 1.2 during the period of study.

