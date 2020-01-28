Dermatological Diagnostics And Therapeutics Market Forecast Report Offers Key Insights tos 2012 – 2018

Latest report on global Dermatological Diagnostics And Therapeutics market by TMR

Analysts at TMR find that the global Dermatological Diagnostics And Therapeutics market has been evolving at a CAGR of xx% during the historic period 2014-2018. The market study suggests that the global market size of Dermatological Diagnostics And Therapeutics is projected to reach ~US$ xx Mn/Bn by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of xx% over the stipulated timeframe 2019-2029. The Dermatological Diagnostics And Therapeutics market research demonstrates the current and future market share of each region alongwith the important countries in respective region. Key regions include:

market segment of the dermatological diagnostics market accounting for 28.7% of the total therapeutics market followed by psoriasis (26.4%), rosacea (14.9%), and atopic dermatitis (9%).

Many new players are emerging in this market as a result of a number of growth opportunities provided by this market, thus creating tough competition. Forthcoming patent expiries of major drugs is increasing the competition, further driving this market.

The overall dermatological diagnostics and therapeutics industry is forecast to witness tremendous growth rate and reach $38 million by the year 2013 with annual growth rate of 8.7%. Rising pressure is also forcing the companies to engage into licensing agreements and help them to expand their product portfolio and improve competitive positions in industry.

Market Segmentation for Diagnostic Procedures

Dermoscopy

Patch Testing

Skin Biopsy

Culture

Phototests

Morbidity/Prevalence

Market Segmentation for Therapeutic Procedures

Anti-infectives

Corticosteroids

Anti Psoriasis

Anti-acne

Topical and other Dermatological Drugs

The research report on the dermatological diagnostics and therapeutics market, analyzes this market depending on its segments and major geographies. This research report is a comprehensive analysis of current industry trends, growth drivers, restraints, industry capacity, market structure, and market projections for upcoming years. The report also includes analysis of technological developments in the market, Porter’s five force model analysis, and complete company profiles of top industry players. It provides review of micro and macro factors significant with respect to new entrants and existing market players with value chain analysis.

Major geographies analyzed under this research report are

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Major Players

Major players dominating this market are AGI Dermatics, Allergan Inc, Amgen Inc, Chester Valley Pharmaceuticals Inc, Dermik Laboratories Inc, Eisai Inc., Ferndale Laboratories Inc., Genentech Inc., Medicis Pharmaceutical Corp, Onset Therapeutics, Prime Pharmaceuticals Corp, Schering-Plough Corp, Sinclair Pharmaceuticals, Skinmedica Inc., Summers Laboratories Inc, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, and others.

