Data Center Infrastructure Management Expected to Expand at a Steady CAGR through 2024

In 2018, the market size of Data Center Infrastructure Management Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Data Center Infrastructure Management .

This report studies the global market size of Data Center Infrastructure Management , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Data Center Infrastructure Management Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Data Center Infrastructure Management history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.

In global Data Center Infrastructure Management market, the following companies are covered:

Competitive Dynamics

Major business strategies adopted by key players, their SWOT analysis, and competition matrix have also been identified in the research report. The key market players profiled in this study include Emerson Network Power, Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Eaton Corp. PLC, IBM Corp., CA Technologies, Inc., Siemens AG, ABB Ltd., FNT GmbH, Johnson Controls, Inc., Nlyte Software, Inc., Sunbird Software, Inc. (Raritan, Inc.), Panduit Corp., Commscope, Inc., Altron a.s., Cormant, Inc., and Rackwise, Inc.

The global data center infrastructure management (DCIM) market is segmented as below:

Global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market, by Solution

IT Asset Management

Facility Management

Consulting and Other Services

Global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market, by Software Component

IT Asset

DCIM Software

Power

Cooling

Others

Global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market, by Industry Vertical

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Information Technology

Telecom

Health Care

Retail

Others

Global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market, by Geography

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe The U.K Germany Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) India China Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Data Center Infrastructure Management product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Data Center Infrastructure Management , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Data Center Infrastructure Management in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Data Center Infrastructure Management competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Data Center Infrastructure Management breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 12, Data Center Infrastructure Management market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Data Center Infrastructure Management sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

