Collagen Market Growth and Restrain Factors Analysis 2017 – 2025

Collagen Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Collagen is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Collagen in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Collagen Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Key Trends

Besides escalating number of people beyond the age of 60 years who need collagen supplements, the incremented use of collagen in drug delivery system and medical devices is the primary driver of the market for the same. Moreover, effectiveness in wound healing with collagen and the rising adoptability for minimally invasive technologies are some of the other important factors that will boost the demand in the global collagen market in the coming years. Rising population of obese people across the world is further boosting the demand for collagen, as obesity bodies produce decreased levels of collagen. By source, the collagen market can be segmented into marine, bovine, porcine, chicken, and others. Currently, bovine and porcine are the leading sources for collagen used in various applications.

Global Collagen Market: Market Potential

The flourishing healthcare industry is opening new avenues for the players in the global collagen market. Losing collagen in skin due to aging and daily exposure to sun leads to wrinkles as the elasticity fades. Several beauty products now utilize collagen to improve health of skin and hair, heal leaky gut, strengthen nails and teeth, reduce joint pains and degeneration, improve liver health, and protect against cardiovascular disorders.

Global Collagen Market: Regional Outlook

Owing to high awareness pertaining to the benefits of collagen and robust healthcare infrastructure, North America and Europe currently are the most lucrative regional markets for collagen. The region is also gaining from the presence of high-end manufacturing organizations. Among other regions, Asia Pacific is projected to increment the demand rapidly over the course of the forecast period. The region houses nearly half of the world’s population and the number of geriatrics is proportionally increasing. Continuously expanding application of collagen is aiding the market in this region, as is favorable government policies and improving healthcare infrastructure.

Global Collagen Market: Competitive Analysis

Ample of opportunities are available for new players in the global collagen market, while the existing key players also have enough fodder with expanding application of collagen. To be precise, with the rise in chronic diseases such as diabetes, players can concentrate on drug delivery or tissue engineering segments to establish stronghold.

The market overall is fragmented in nature with several regional players, Collagen Matrix, Inc. seems to have taken a lead over the competitors, concentrating on all of the three major application segments. Some of the other prominent companies in the global collagen market are Medtronic plc, Botiss biomaterials GmbH, Nippi, Inc., and Baotou Dongbao Bio-Tech Co. Ltd., although most of them are active in only a few market segments.

