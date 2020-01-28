Centrifugal Pump Market Expansion to be Persistent During2017 – 2025

Global Centrifugal Pump Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Centrifugal Pump industry.

The report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers.

There are 4 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Centrifugal Pump as well as some small players.

Trends and Opportunities

Primarily fuelling the centrifugal pump market is high demand for wastewater treatment plants to serve the water needs of the growing global population. Industrialization and urbanization especially in developing economies have contaminated water resources and have been reasons for water from these resources to be unfit for municipal use. This has necessitated industrial and municipal water to be treated to fill the demand – supply gap of water to some extent. Centrifugal pumps are an essential component of water treatment plants to treat industrial and municipal water and make it suitable for reuse.

However, factors such as volatile oil and gas prices that may impact the uptake and operability of centrifugal pump is a roadblock to the market’s growth. Moreover, availability of low-priced Chinese products that compete with branded products is posing a challenge to the growth of global centrifugal pump market. To address this, top players are focused on developing energy efficient pumps that serve to reduce energy costs and help to protect the environment as well.

Global Centrifugal Pump Market: Market Potential

Centrifugal pumps are witnessing a leap with integration of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and digitization. This is likely to pave way for the development of smart pumps.

Global Centrifugal Pump Market: Geographical Analysis

The report classifies the global centrifugal pump market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. Of them, Asia Pacific is predicted to dominate the centrifugal pump market due to increased investments in wastewater treatment plants. Lack of proper infrastructure and sewage disposal in emerging economies such as India have been reasons for industrial and municipal water to get discharged into water resources and thus create a situation of perpetual water shortage. This has necessitated industrial and municipal water to be treated to make it suitable for reuse.

Rapid industrialization and urbanization in emerging economies such as India have necessitated industrial and municipal water to be treated to be available for several operations.

North America centrifugal pump market is expected to rise at a steady pace due to increasing hydrogen fracturing activity in the region.

Global Centrifugal Pump Market: Competitive Analysis

The global centrifugal pump market is likely to witness the prominence of some key players, namely Flowserve Corporation, Sulzer AG, Grundfos Holding A/S, ITT Inc., Wilo SE, Kirloskar Brothers Ltd., WPIL Limited, Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd., Ruhrpumpen Group, CP Pumpen AG, Speck Pumpen Walter Speck GmbH & Co. KG, KSB AG, Ebara Corporation, Xylem Inc., The Weir Group plc, Tsurumi Manufacturing Co. Ltd., DESMI A/S, HERMETIC-Pumpen GmbH, Klaus Union GmbH & Co. KG, HOMA Pumpenfabrik GmbH, and Toyo Denki Industrial Co. Ltd.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Centrifugal Pump product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Centrifugal Pump , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Centrifugal Pump in 2019 and 2015.

Chapter 3, the Centrifugal Pump competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Centrifugal Pump breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2019 to 2025.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2019 to 2025.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2019 to 2025.

Chapter 12, Centrifugal Pump market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Centrifugal Pump sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

