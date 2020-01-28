Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast (2020-2023)

The Business Research Company’s Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The global blood transfusion diagnostics market was valued at about $3.69 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $4.71 billion at a CAGR of 6.3% through 2022. North America was the largest region in the blood transfusion diagnostics market in 2016. This region is expected to remain the largest during the next five years. The blood transfusion diagnostics market in Asia Pacific is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2018-2023.

The blood transfusion diagnostics market consists of sales of blood transfusion diagnostics devices and related services. The related services here includes only installation and maintenance services offered by equipment manufacturers. Blood transfusion diagnostics are the devices which used to conduct tests before transfusion of blood from donor recipient such as blood grouping disease screening.

Major players in the blood transfusion diagnostics market are BAG Health Care GmbH, Grifols, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Abbott Laboratories and Immucor, Inc.

Patients undergoing surgical procedures need blood transfusion to replace the lost blood during the procedure. Blood transfusion diagnostics are used during the procedures to screen the blood before transferring it to the patient, and will otherwise increases incidence of infectious disease. According to Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OCED) in the UK, there were 491,604 surgical procedures in 2016 compared to 354,870 in 2006, a 38% increase. This increase in number of procedures will thereby drive the need for blood transfusion diagnostics.

Developing and underdeveloped countries lack adequate blood banks, proper medical equipment for blood transfusion, adequate conditions for the storage of blood and low supply for a high demand of blood. Hospitals are not equipped with proper amenities that help provide hygienic and safe transfusions. For example, according to a research conducted by IndiaSpend, in 2016-2017 around 1.18 million units of blood was wasted during storage in the form of discoloration, bacterial contamination and expiry due to outdating. The poor infrastructure hampers the growth of the blood transfusion diagnostic market.

