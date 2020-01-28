Automotive Gasket and Seal Market: Future Scenarios and Business Opportunity Analysis 2025

In 2018, the market size of Automotive Gasket and Seal Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Automotive Gasket and Seal .

This report studies the global market size of Automotive Gasket and Seal , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Automotive Gasket and Seal Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Automotive Gasket and Seal history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.

In global Automotive Gasket and Seal market, the following companies are covered:

Market: Dynamics

The world automotive gasket and seal market is prophesied to embrace superior growth opportunities while riding on a high demand for sealing solutions from top end-use sectors that look to achieve enhanced performance, operational certainty, and reduced costs. One of the vital factors propelling the demand for advanced solutions could be strict compliance with tight quality standards in different sectors such as marine, rail, aerospace, construction, and electronic and electrical equipment manufacturing. High-strength gasketing and sealing solutions could invite spurred growth prospects on the back of constant innovation and development in the science of sealing.

Global Automotive Gasket and Seal Market: Segmentation

The international automotive gasket and seal market is envisaged to be classified according to product, vehicle, sales channel, and material. In terms of product, the market could see a classification into metallic and non-metallic gaskets. However, metallic gasket could account for a major share in the market by the end of the forecast period. In 2017, this product secured a 70.8% of the total market share.

In terms of vehicle, the international automotive gasket and seal market is prognosticated to be segmented into compact, mid-sized, premium, luxury, commercial, and heavy commercial vehicles. By sales channel, there could be prime segments such as original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and aftermarket. On the basis of type of material, the market is foretold to be cataloged into metal, fiber, rubber, and silicon.

By region, the international automotive gasket and seal market could include Asia Pacific except Japan (APEJ) as a leading segment rising at a 6.3% CAGR. North America and Europe are anticipated to be other lucrative regions of the market. However, Japan could be among the slow growing markets, where the Middle East and Africa (MEA) is expected to be slightly better.

Global Automotive Gasket and Seal Market: Competition

The worldwide automotive gasket and seal market is predicted to witness the presence of key players such as Dana Limited, Federal-Mogul Corporation, Trelleborg AB, Datwyler, Elringklinger AG, SKF AB, Smiths Group plc, Freudenberg Sealing Technologies GmbH & Co, KG and Flowserve Corporation, and Victor Gaskets India LTD.

