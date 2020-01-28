Automotive Coatings Market Growth Analysis by 2027

The ‘Automotive Coatings Market’ research report added by Market Study Report, LLC, provides a succinct analysis on the recent market trends. In addition, the report offers a thorough abstract on the statistics, market estimates and revenue forecasts, which further highlights its position in the industry, in tandem with the growth strategies adopted by leading industry players.

The Automotive Coatings market study is a well-researched report encompassing a detailed analysis of this industry with respect to certain parameters such as the product capacity as well as the overall market remuneration. The report enumerates details about production and consumption patterns in the business as well, in addition to the current scenario of the Automotive Coatings market and the trends that will prevail in this industry.

What pointers are covered in the Automotive Coatings market research study?

The Automotive Coatings market report – Elucidated with regards to the regional landscape of the industry:

The geographical reach of the Automotive Coatings market has been meticulously segmented into United States, China, Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia & India, according to the report.

The research enumerates the consumption market share of every region in minute detail, in conjunction with the production market share and revenue.

Also, the report is inclusive of the growth rate that each region is projected to register over the estimated period.

The Automotive Coatings market report – Elucidated with regards to the competitive landscape of the industry:

competition landscape. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein product type, technology, coat, and application industry segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global automotive coatings market by segmenting it in terms of product type, technology, coat, application, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and future demand for automotive coatings in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers individual product type, technology, coat, and application segments of the market in all regions.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global automotive coatings market. The global market for automotive coatings is dominated by large players. Key players operating in the market are BASF SE, Axalta Coatings, PPG Industries, Valspar Corporation, The Sherwin-Williams Company, Akzo Nobel NV, Nippon Paint Holdings, KCC Corporation, and Jotun. Market players have been profiled in terms of company overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

The report provides the estimated market size (in terms of value and volume) of the global automotive coatings market for the base year 2017 and forecast from 2018 to 2026. Market numbers have been estimated based on product type, technology, coat, application, and region. The market size and forecast for each product type, technology, coat, and application segment has been provided for the global and regional markets.

Global Automotive Coatings Market, by Product Type

Polyurethane

Epoxy

Acrylic

Others (including Melamine, Saturated Polyester Resin, and Alkyds)

Global Automotive Coatings Market, by Technology

Solvent-borne

Water-borne

Powder

UV-cured

Global Automotive Coatings Market, by Coat

Clear Coat

Basecoat

Primer

E-coat

Global Automotive Coatings Market, by Application

Automotive OEM

Automotive Refinish

Global Automotive Coatings Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Turkey Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa Iran GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

Extensive analysis of market trends from 2017 to 2026 to identify opportunities and market developments

Analysis of various product types, technologies, coat and applications wherein automotive coatings are used

Identification of key factors responsible to build a roadmap for upcoming opportunities for the automotive coatings market at the global, regional, and country levels

Comprehensive analysis with respect to investments and regulatory scenario that would subsequently impact the outlook and forecast for the global automotive coatings market between 2018 and 2026

Detailed competition landscape of key players operating in the market to understand competition level

Porters’ Five Forces analysis to highlight the power of buyers and suppliers in the market

Exclusive details pertaining to the contribution that every firm has made to the industry have been outlined in the study. Not to mention, a brief gist of the company description has been provided as well.

Substantial information subject to the production patterns of each firm and the area that is catered to, has been elucidated.

The valuation that each company holds, in tandem with the description as well as substantial specifications of the manufactured products have been enumerated in the study as well.

The Automotive Coatings market research study conscientiously mentions a separate section that enumerates details with regards to major parameters like the price fads of key raw material and industrial chain analysis, not to mention, details about the suppliers of the raw material. That said, it is pivotal to mention that the Automotive Coatings market report also expounds an analysis of the industry distribution chain, further advancing on aspects such as important distributors and the customer pool.

The ‘Automotive Coatings market’ report enumerates information about the industry in terms of market share, market size, revenue forecasts, and regional outlook. The report further illustrates competitive insights of key players in the business vertical followed by an overview of their diverse portfolios and growth strategies.

