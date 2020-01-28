Automated Algo Trading Market Report Rising Impressive Business Opportunities Analysis Forecast By 2018 – 2028

Automated Algo Trading Market Assessment

The Automated Algo Trading Market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019. With a moderate CAGR of xx% throughout the historic period, the Automated Algo Trading market is expected to grow at healthy CAGR of xx% over the foreseeable timeframe 2018 – 2028. In this research study, 2018 is considered as the base year.

The Automated Algo Trading Market study presents a compilation of market share, demand analysis, and future outlook associated with each segment as well as sub-segment. The key segments include, product type, end use, region, and relevant competitors. Important product-wise segments covered contain product 1, product 2, product 3, and product 4. Key end uses enclosed are end use 1, end use 2, end use 3, and end use 4.

The Automated Algo Trading Market research covers an exhaustive analysis of the following data:

Synopsis of recent R&D activities implemented by each Automated Algo Trading Market player

Segmentation of the Automated Algo Trading Market to highlight the growth prospects and trends impacting these segments

Factors (Positive and Negative) affecting the growth of the Automated Algo Trading Market

Comprehensive analysis of the impacts of the growth of relevant industries

Exhaustive understanding of the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of various Automated Algo Trading Market players

The Automated Algo Trading Market research answers the following questions:

Which country in region is expected to hold the largest share by 2019?

How are the players overcoming the challenges associated with the Automated Algo Trading Market?

What modifications are the Automated Algo Trading Market players performing to receive regulatory approvals in specific regions?

What are the underlying micro- macroeconomic factors impacting the Automated Algo Trading Market?

What is future prospect of Automated Algo Trading in end use segment?

A thorough primary and secondary research has been performed to extract the nuts and bolts of the Automated Algo Trading Market. Various service providers, implementation vendors and research in different departments of all gamut of companies were approached to provide a clear-cut picture of the market structure. Further, DROT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis are used to offer the factors (positive and negative) impacting the growth of the Automated Algo Trading Market.

key players in the automated algo trading market are Vela, AlgoTerminal LLC, Cloud9Trader, Quantopian, Trading Technologies International, Inc., QuantConnect, AlgoTrader GmbH, InfoReach, Inc., Tethys Technology, and Citadel, among others.

Automated algo trading: Technology Innovation

Automated algo trading technology is continuously upgraded to facilitate the industry. In February 2018, Fidessa Group PLC announced a partnership with Virtu Financial. This partnership, in the automated algo trading sector, aimed at enabling clients to access Virtu Financial’s fully disclosed and transparent liquidity, together with upgraded upstream workflow in order to manage more complex trading environment that the brokers find themselves in.

Automated algo trading market, at the moment, is experiencing significant developments driven by various vendors in the space. In January 2018, Zerodha partnered up with Streak, a start-up, in order to provide an automated algo trading platform where traders can develop algorithms to generate trading signals for selling or buying stocks without any coding requirements.

Automated Algo Trading: Market Segmentation

By automated algo trading end-user, the global automated algo trading market can be segmented into,

Personal Investors

Credit Unions

Trusts

Pension Funds

Insurance Firms

Prime Brokers

Investment Funds

Investment Banks

With regards to automated algo trading application, the global automated algo trading market can be segmented into,

Trade Execution

Stealth/Gaming

Statistical Arbitrage

Strategy Implementation

Electronic Market-making

Liquidity Detection

Automated Algo Trading: Regional Outlook

North American market, being the most prominent in automated algo trading market globally, is expected to lead the global revenue generation owing to the technological advancements and significant penetration in the financial markets.

APAC market is estimated to grow steadily and enhance its market presence in the global automated algo trading market owing to the rapid growth in economies of countries like India and China.

The automated algo trading market report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Automated Algo Trading Market Segments

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2017

Automated Algo Trading Market Size & Forecast, 2018 to 2028

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Automated Algo Trading Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Automated Algo Trading Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for the automated algo trading market includes development of these systems in the following regions:

North America US Canada



Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Peru Rest of Latin America

Europe EU – 4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain) UK BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg) NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden) Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Republic, etc.) Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan



APEJ Greater China India Korea ASEAN Countries Rest of APEJ



Middle East & Africa GCC Countries Turkey Iran Israel South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Automated Algo Trading Market Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

NOTE – All statements of fact, opinion, or analysis expressed in reports are those of the respective analysts. They do not necessarily reflect formal positions or views of Future Market Insights.

