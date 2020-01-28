Artificial Turf Market Report, History and Forecast 2017 – 2025

Global Artificial Turf Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Artificial Turf industry.

The report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers.

There are 4 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

Request For Discount On This Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=D&rep_id=3173&source=atm

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Artificial Turf as well as some small players.

leading vendors operating in the market across the globe. Nevertheless, in the past few years, there has been a significant rise in adoption of artificial turf across emerging economies in regions such as Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa. In emerging markets, the sports segment remained the most promising in terms of growth opportunities in the earlier phases of expansion of the market. However now, the residential sector is also displaying a steady improvement in terms of growth opportunities.

Global Artificial Turf Market: Overview

Artificial turf has garnered much popularity over the past decades due to the powerful appeal of many of its benefits. It has become a ubiquitous part of schools, colleges, municipalities, and state government buildings. Benefits such as the need for no garnish or irrigation, easy installation, and suitability in enclosed, arched, or enclosed spaces, wherein the lack of adequate sunshine may make the maintenance of natural grass tough, work in favor of the market. The market is expected to expand in the next few years at a promising pace, owing chiefly to the rising demand across sports as well as residential complexes. With demand rising across urban settings in new infrastructural structures across emerging economies, companies operating in the market could benefit significantly from the new set of growth opportunities.

However, even after some five decades of the first well-publicized use of artificial turf, there still remain questions regarding the health and environmental effects of the many constituent elements of a typical artificial turf field. The use of recycled tire as the infill material is the centre of most of these concerns. Rubber crumb, or the small granules of rubber derived from scrap tires, contain a variety of heavy metals and organic contaminants that can volatilize into the air or percolate into rainwater, thereby posing a potential risk to human health and the environment. These factors could arrest the growth of the market to a certain degree in the next few years, especially in regional markets with low awareness.

Global Artificial Turf Market: Segmentation

In terms of application, the global artificial turf market can be examined for landscaping and sports applications. Of these, the segment of sports currently accounts for a massive share in the overall market and is likely to continue to remain the leading revenue contributor over the forecast period as well. Factors such as the retention of color and structure for a number of years, low cost of maintenance, and high durability lead to the increased demand for artificial turf across the sports industry. Moreover, the vast advancements seen in manufacturing technologies and the development of new, upgraded varieties of products also contribute to the increased demand for artificial turf in the sports industry.

Global Artificial Turf Market: Geographical and Competitive Dynamics

From a geographical standpoint, the market for artificial turf in Europe accounts for the dominant share in the overall market, chiefly owing to the vast usage of artificial turf in a large number of sports fields in countries across the region. Sports clubs and municipalities in the region have demonstrated a massive rise in uptake of artificial turf in the recent years and the trend is expected to remain strong over the forecast period as well. In North America, concerns associated with the harmful effects of artificial turf on health of players or people who remain in close contact with the structures could hamper the growth prospects of the market to a certain extent. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness growth at a promising pace owing to rising demand from the infrastructure industry.

Some of the leading companies operating in the market are Greenfields Turf Products, Forest Grass, Turf Solutions, NewGrass, TigerTurf Americas, HG Sports Turf, Sporturf, Easigrass, FieldTurf, DuPont, SIS Pitches, Global Syn-Turf, Avalon, Turf & Garden, CCGrass, Challenger Industries, GTR Turf, Artificial Lawn, GrassTex, and Garden Grass.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=B&rep_id=3173&source=atm

Important Key questions answered in Artificial Turf market report:

What will the market growth rate, Overview, and Analysis by Type of Artificial Turf in 2024?

What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers, challenges, and business risks in Artificial Turf market?

What is Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope and price analysis of top Manufacturers Profiles?

Who Are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Artificial Turf market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers.

Who are the key manufacturers in space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin, and Market Share

What are the opportunities and threats faced by manufacturers in the global market?

Customize This Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=CR&rep_id=3173&source=atm

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Artificial Turf product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Artificial Turf , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Artificial Turf in 2019 and 2015.

Chapter 3, the Artificial Turf competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Artificial Turf breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2019 to 2025.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2019 to 2025.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2019 to 2025.

Chapter 12, Artificial Turf market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Artificial Turf sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald