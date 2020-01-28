Aquafeed Market Impact Analysis by 2026

This report presents the worldwide Aquafeed market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the Aquafeed market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the Aquafeed market.

The report provides a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists and competitive analysis of Aquafeed market. It provides the Aquafeed industry overview with growth analysis and futuristic cost, revenue and many other aspects. The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This extensive Aquafeed study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

Increasing global population: A rapid increase in the global population and a subsequent rise in the consumption of food demands modern and advanced technologies as well as sonar equipment, leading to an over-exploitation of marine species and marine resources to meet the expanding consumer demands.

Better arable land: There is vast arable agricultural land available for cultivating wheat, corn, soybean, and maize, which are the main ingredients used in the production of aquafeed. A limited availability of marine resources such as fish meal and fish oil have led to an increased usage of wheat, corn, soyabean, and maize as ingredients for aquafeed production.

Rural population relying on fisheries: In several regions of the world, the rural populace survives on fisheries and aquaculture as fish is a cheaper and economical source of fats, protein, and other micro-nutrients required for proper growth and nourishment.

Global aquafeed market anticipated to grow 1.6x over the forecast period 2017 – 2027

The global aquafeed market was valued at about US$ 48 Bn in 2016 and this is estimated to increase at a CAGR of 5.9% during the 10 year period to reach a market valuation of nearly US$ 86 Bn by the end of 2027. Besides the factors listed above, other market growth drivers include increasing incidence of food borne illness, rising concern for food safety and quality, drifting inclination towards aquaculture growth and increasing demand for sea food across the globe.

Regional Analysis for Aquafeed Market:

For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Aquafeed market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, and Rest of the World (South-east Asia, India, and others). Each of these regions is analyzed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding.

