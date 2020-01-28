Korea Southern Power (KOSPO), a South Korean energy producer has drawn its attention to Central Java intending to develop major hydropower stations. Additionally, the project marks the first deal between South Korean and Indonesia in renewable energy.

KOSPO is currently undertaking a study to improve Maung hydropower station estimated to produce 230-megawatt in Banjarnegara. Consequently, the contract incorporates Nindya Karya, an Indonesian government-owned construction-company and, PLN, a state utility firm. According to the study, the budget in the development of Maung hydropower estimates $650 million. Therefore, the contract serves to improve both the South Korean government and the Indonesian government due to improved economy and infrastructure respectively.

According to Chong Ryu, KOSPO’s senior manager, the merger between the two countries will result in KOSPO developing into an equity investor hence able to sell its shares to numerous people or organizations. Chong later remarked that if each condition is favorable then KOSPO will become an equity investor through mutual operations with Indonesia energy. The manager sealed the deal through signing an MoU with the Indonesian power firms in Jakarta.

South Korea, the

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald

Read more at $650m renewable power project in Indonesia attracts South Korean power firm