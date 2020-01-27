Whole Life Insurance Market Report 2020 | Global Analysis and Forecasts 2022

The Business Research Company’s Whole Life Insurance Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The global whole life insurance market was valued at about $2600 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $3526.8 billion at a CAGR of 7.9% through 2022.

The whole life insurance providers market consists of sales of whole life insurance products that provide guaranteed death benefits during the entire life of the policyholder. Clients of these insurance providers are the general public who buy life insurance policies, either through an intermediary or direct selling.

The rise in disposable income in emerging countries such as India and China is expected to drive the whole life insurance market. Economic growth in the middle income group translates to higher disposable income which allows them to invest in whole life insurance products.

Whole life insurance companies are increasingly investing in artificial intelligence and automation technologies for faster claims processing. Artificial intelligence (AI) is a simulation of human intelligence processes used by machines, commonly computer systems, to process and automate large amounts of data. Whole life insurance companies process large number of claims, customer queries and large amounts of diverse data that are being simplified using automation technologies.

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the whole life insurance market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Some of the major key players involved in the whole life insurance market are Allianz, Assicurazioni Generali, China Life Insurance, MetLife, PingAn

