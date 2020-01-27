Waterproof Luminaire Market NextGen Technological Advancements, Professional Survey and Future Industry Trends : 2019 – 2027

Global Waterproof Luminaire market report

Key Players Operating in Global Market:

The global waterproof luminaire market is highly concentrated with top manufacturers accounting for approximately 25%–30% of the market share. A few of the key players operating in the global waterproof luminaire market are:

Anchor Electricals Private Limited (Panasonic)

Signify Netherlands B.V. (Philips)

OSRAM GmbH

FOSHAN ELECTRICAL AND LIGHTING CO.,LTD.

NVC Lighting Technology corporation

Opple Lighting B.V.

Airfal International

Global Waterproof Luminaire Market: Research Scope

Global Waterproof Luminaire Market, by Type

IP65

IP66

IP67

IP68

Others

Global Waterproof Luminaire Market, by Application

Residential

Industrial

Commercial

Global Waterproof Luminaire Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of Latin America



The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

