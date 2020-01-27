Textile Binders Market: Segmentation, Industry trends and Development to 2019 – 2027
Analysts at TMR (TMR) find that the global Textile Binders market has been evolving at a CAGR of xx% during the historic period 2014-2018. The market study suggests that the global market size of Textile Binders is projected to reach ~US$ xx Mn/Bn by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of xx% over the stipulated timeframe 2019-2029. The Textile Binders market research demonstrates the current and future market share of each region alongwith the important countries in respective region. Key regions include:
Key Players in Global Textile Binders Market
The global textile binders market is fragmented in nature. Manufacturers operating in the market are mainly engaged in new product launches and mergers & acquisitions in order to increase their share of the global market. Moreover, market players are focused on developing efficient manufacturing processes. This strategy is expected to help them stay competitive during the forecast period. Prominent manufacturers operating in the global textile binders market include:
- Jesons Industries Limited
- OMNOVA Solutions Inc.
- Scott Bader Company Ltd.
- Zhejiang Xinli Chemical Co., Ltd.
- Vijet Products
- Acrolite Chemicals
- Archroma Management GmbH
- ADPL Group
- Betapol
- 3J Chemicals
- Gunjan Paints Limited
- National Adhesives and Polymers
- Pexi Chem Private Limited.
- Organic Dyes and Pigments.
- Indofil Industries Limited
On May 20, 2019, Archroma Management GmbH announced the launch of textile binder made of renewable natural ingredients. The product was launched under the brand name Appretan NTR. The product is expected to replace classical petroleum-based raw materials to minimize dependence on fossil fuel resources.
Global Textile Binders Market: Research Scope
Global Textile Binders Market, by Material
- Acrylic Copolymer
- Polyvinyl Acetate
- Vinyl-Acrylate/Acrylic
- Styrene-Acrylate
Global Textile Binders Market, by Application
- Fabric Coating & Printing
- Flocking
- Discharge Printing
- Others
Global Textile Binders Market, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia & CIS
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.
What does the Textile Binders market research holds for the readers?
- One by one company profile of key vendors.
- Influence of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Textile Binders market.
- Evaluation of supply-demand ratio in every end use industry.
- Regional analysis on the basis of market share, growth outlook, and key countries.
- Positive and negative aspects associated with the consumption of Textile Binders .
The Textile Binders market research clears away the following queries:
- What is the present and future outlook of the global Textile Binders market on the basis of region?
- What tactics are the Textile Binders market vendors implementing to give tough competition to their business counterparts?
- What are the macro- and microeconomic factors affecting the global Textile Binders market?
- Which end use segment is spectated to lead by the end of 2029?
- Why region has the highest consumption of Textile Binders ?
