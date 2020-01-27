Synthetic Leather market poised to witness Uptick in Demand through forecast period2018 – 2028

In 2019, the market size of Synthetic Leather Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2019 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Synthetic Leather .

This report studies the global market size of Synthetic Leather , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Synthetic Leather Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Synthetic Leather history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global Synthetic Leather market, the following companies are covered:

Segmentation

On the basis of geography, the segments analyzed are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific will account for a substantial share in the market throughout the forecast period. The increasing stringency of regulations pertaining to animal welfare is translating into greater demand for synthetic leather in the region. The presence of a large number of key players along with the rapid technological innovations in the synthetic leather industry is providing a significant boost to the growth of the region.

Moreover, the enhancing economic conditions coupled with the flourishing growth of the end-user industries such as furnishing, footwear and automotive are propelling the growth of the region. Countries such as India, China, and South Korea will be sights of high growth in the region. North America is poised to register a moderate growth rate during the same span. The growth of Europe can be attributed to the presence of many international fashion brands.

Global Synthetic Leather Market: Competitive Landscape

Prominent companies operating in the global synthetic leather market are adopting novel product development as their key growth strategy to consolidate their presence. With the rising environmental concerns, several players are likely to tap the market by developing bio-based and upgraded products. The market is characterized by fierce competition among players in terms of price and product offerings in order to strengthen their foothold. Some of the key participants in the global synthetic leather market are San Fang Chemical industry Co. Ltd, Kuraray Co. Ltd., Teijin Limited, Nan Ya Plastics Co. Ltd., Alfatex, H.R. Polycoats Pvt. Ltd., and Mayur Uniquoters Ltd.

