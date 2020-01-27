Sodium Percarbonate Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2019 – 2027

Latest report on global Sodium Percarbonate market by TMR (TMR)

Analysts at TMR (TMR) find that the global Sodium Percarbonate market has been evolving at a CAGR of xx% during the historic period 2014-2018. The market study suggests that the global market size of Sodium Percarbonate is projected to reach ~US$ xx Mn/Bn by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of xx% over the stipulated timeframe 2019-2029. The Sodium Percarbonate market research demonstrates the current and future market share of each region alongwith the important countries in respective region. Key regions include:

Drivers and Restraints

Textile industry has been a key end-user of sodium percarbonate products to drive pre-treatment of textiles to obtain white clean fabric. This is expected to continue in the near future as demand for textiles continues to rise, thanks to cost-effective e-commerce distribution channel. Moreover, sodium percarbonate has shown promise as a denture cleanser. While, this remains a niche in the current landscape, it is a promising opportunity for new players in the sodium percarbonate market. Its use as a potential disinfection agent, and its oxidizing properties will likely drive more growth for the substance in the near future. Its application as a whitener for tubs, clothes, and sinks with the use of bleach remains the most promising aspect of its future growth.

Sodium Percarbonate Market: Notable Developments

The market for powdered products is experiencing a slight dip in end-use. Many western countries are favouring an adoption towards liquid sodium percarbonate. This is apparent in recent cases like shutting down of manufacturing facility of Solvay in the UK. The 50,000 ton capacity facility catering to the growth of powdered products came to a close as liquid products outstripped demand for laundry products. The increasing focus on the technologies to develop liquid products will also pay rich dividends in the near future as sodium percarbonate products promise immense potential in water treatment application. It has shown an exceptional promise in this area, and liquid versions of it can make way for permissible water disinfectant in the near future. The liquid version will promise growth in industries, agriculture, as well as support trends like aquaculture.

Geographical Analysis:

The sodium percarbonate market report covers all regions of the globe including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Among these, water treatment application is expected to drive robust growth in North America, and European regions. The stringent regulations regarding water treatment in Europe, lack of viable alternatives for industry, and growing concerns such as led-infested water reservoirs in North America are likely to drive robust growth. Moreover, rising demand for cleaning products, as well as increasing strain on natural systems are also expected to create new opportunities in Asia Pacific region. According to recent UN estimates, South Asia is expected to be one of the worst-affected regions in the world due to climate change. This has prompted several initiatives in counties like India with changes in policy frameworks, and resulting demand for solutions like water treatment. Moreover, the demand for laundry products among others is also expected to drive significant growth in Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Brazil continues to be a lucrative market for laundry products amidst a rising demand for these in the region.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

