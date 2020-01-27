SMS Firewall Market: Key Facts and Forecast Predictions Presented Until 2025

Market Overview:

The Global SMS Firewall Market was valued at USD 1.68 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 3.71 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.42% from 2017 to 2025.

SMS Firewall is a rules-based system allowing an operator to control which traffic is permitted to be transported through the operatorâ€™s network. SMS Firewall protects the network and subscribers from SMS fraud and spam and provides mobile operators with a safe spam-free roaming and messaging environment that their subscribers can trust that protects consumers and raises SMS revenue.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10059520

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing Demand for Application to Person SMS

1.2 Growing demand for SMS Firewall

1.3 Increasing Concerns for Security and Privacy

1.4 Increasing trends for Mobile Marketing

1.5 Focus on reducing Revenue loss due to Grey Routes

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Existing Vulnerabilities in Signaling Systems

2.2 Lack of Technical Knowledge

Market Segmentation:

The Global SMS Firewall Market is segmented on the basis of By Platform, SMS Traffic, SMS Type, and region.

1. By Platform:

1.1 Cloud-based

1.2 Traditional

2. By SMS Traffic:

2.1 International Exchange

2.2 SMS Exchange

3. By SMS Type:

3.1 Person to Application

3.2 Application to Person

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

View Source Of Related Reports:

SMS Firewall Market

Lecture Capture Systems Market

API Testing Market

Network Security Firewall Market

Policy Management in Telecom Market

Network Transformation Market

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Route Mobile Limited

2. Mahindra Comviva

3. Anam Technologies

4. Tata Communications

5. BICS

6. Twilio

7. Tyntec

8. Infobip

9. SAP

10. Syniverse Technologies

11. Cellusys

12. Omobio

13. Symsoft

14. AMD Telecom S.A.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Request For Full Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10059520

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET RESEARCH:

Research study on the SMS Firewall Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of verified market research and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald