Smart Healthcare Market Highlights On Future Development 2017 – 2025

TMRR in its latest research report states that the global market size of Smart Healthcare market was $XX million in 2018 with XX CAGR from 2014 to 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2029.

Global Smart Healthcare Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is an intuitive and exhaustive study on the current and future prospects of the global Smart Healthcare industry. The key insights are elucidated as under:

Key Trends and Opportunities

The global market for smart healthcare is projected to observe an exponential growth over the period from 2017 to 2025, thanks to the rising demand for efficient and advanced healthcare products. The increasing integration of Internet of Things (IoT) with medical products and services is rewriting the definition of healthcare products utilized for advanced and effective treatments at lower costs. The support from a number of government initiatives is also aiding in increasing the overall growth of the market for smart healthcare across the world. However, factors, such as the high cost of smart healthcare products and services may hamper the growth of this market over the next few years. In addition to this, the requirement of large capital investment in the initial stage is also projected to act as a restraints in the growth of this market in the coming years.

Global Smart Healthcare Market – Market Potential

Among the products available in the global market for smart healthcare, the demand for smart pills is significantly high. Researchers at TMR Research expect this trend to remain so over the next few years. Electronic health records are also expected to witness a steady rise in their demand in the years to come. Smart healthcare solutions find extensive usage in inventory management and this scenario is likely to remain same over the forthcoming years.

Global Smart Healthcare Market – Regional Outlook

On the basis of the geography, the worldwide market for smart healthcare records its presence mainly across Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and the Middle East and Africa. Latin America is led by Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina. The U.S. and Canada are the most prominent domestic markets in North America. In Asia Pacific, China, Japan, and India have acquired the leading positions and, in the Middle East and Africa market, North Africa, GCC, and Southern Africa have surfaced as the prime domestic markets for smart healthcare. Europe is dominated by France, the U.K., and Germany as its key domestic markets.

Global Smart Healthcare Market – Competitive Analysis

The global market for smart healthcare has been demonstrating a highly competitive vendor landscape. The presence of a large pool of players has intensified the degree of competition between them. Accenture is the global leader in this market. Other prominent vendors of smart healthcare across the world are CapsoVision Inc., Terumo Corp., Epic Systems Corp., Stanley Healthcare, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., TAGSYS, Becton Dickinson and Co., Medtronic, Olympus Corp., and eClinicalWorks. With new players continuously entering the market, the competition within the market is likely to intensify further in the near future.

For regional segment, the following regions in the Smart Healthcare market have been covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

