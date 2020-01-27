Sinker Bars Market 2020: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Segmentation, Opportunities, Forecast To 2024

Summary:

A new market study, titled “Discover Global Sinker Bars Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Introduction

Global Sinker Bars Market

Sinker bars are used in oil rigs where they are an integral part of the drill which is used to extract oil from inside the Earth. They are normally used between sucker rods and oil pumps. Their main purpose is to keep the sucker rods at tension and at the center of the oil pipe. This is done so that the sucker rod doesn’t bend in the oil well and cause friction with the internal wall.

The sinker bars are generally manufactured with hot-rolled, cold-drawn carbon or alloy steel bar stock. The hot-rolled, cold drawn carbon or alloy steel bar stock improves the overall fatigue strength while ensuring they can perform in the most demanding conditions. Sinker bars provide concentrated weight above the pump to keep the rod string straight and in tension, which reduces buckling of the sucker rods and the pump plunger.

The report by Prof Research is an in-depth study on the sinker bar industry and it provides key statistics on the market status of sinker bar manufacturers and key market players. It is a valuable source of guidance and provides relevant information to companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, segments, and manufacturing technology. An analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand and current market dynamics is also carried out to better inform interested individuals.

Get Free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4087613-global-sinker-bars-market-report-2019-market-size-share-price-trend-and-forecast

Market Analysis

A sinker bar is normally a special steel bar or large-diameter sucker rod that is placed directly above the downhole pump. The sinker bar keeps tension on the sucker rod string while simultaneously increasing the minimum polished rod load and decreasing the rod horsepower. This results in fewer low tubing leaks and also valve rod failures that can be caused by buckling or bending. This results in an overall increase in production and a decrease in operating costs.

Sinker bars are made with various materials like tungsten, tungsten alloy, hot rolled, cold drawn carbon or alloy steel bar stock. In case the sucker rods are made from a composite material like steel and fibreglass, the presence of sinker rods is mandatory because of the low weight of the rods and their high tendency of bending. When a sinker bar is used, the rod compression in fibreglass rods is canceled. American Petroleum Institute materials for sinker bars are designated as Grade 1 (carbon steel with a minimum tensile strength of 65,000 pounds per square inch) and Grade 2 (alloy steel, 90,000 pounds per square inch tensile strength).

The global sinker bars market report covers various regions of the world namely North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The key countries in each region are taken into consideration as well, such as the United States, China, Japan, India, Korea, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and Brazil

Market Segmentation

The market segmentation for sinker bars is done based on a variety of factors such as product type segment and the end use /application segment.

Product type segment:

Wireline sinker bars

Other

End-use/application segment:

Heavy oil well

Off-center oil well

Others

Industry buzz

The Houston based oilfield Service Company Baker Hughes is trying an innovative new path by which it aims to distinguish itself. It focuses on cutting edge technologies, equipment and service like turbines that run LNG plants in the Arctic Circle, lighter and easier to assemble equipment that can extract oil from the depths of the ocean and drones that can detect methane leaks from oil wells and pipelines. There is also a renewed focus on cleaner power to lower greenhouse emissions and to run hydraulic fracturing operations.

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald