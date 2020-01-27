Professional Services Automation Market – Future Need Assessment 2017 – 2025

TMRR in its latest research report states that the global market size of Professional Services Automation market was $XX million in 2018 with XX CAGR from 2014 to 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2029.

Global Professional Services Automation Market: Trends and Opportunities

Of the two vital methods of deployment of the Professional Services Automation (PSA) systems are on premise-PSA and cloud PSA products and services. These services are hosted on cloud platforms and are gaining increasing popularity, specifically among the medium and small sized companies. The several advantages of cloud hosting with respect to disaster recovery, flexibility, diminished infrastructure development, and increased collaboration cost are some of the key factors expected to drive the overall growth of the global Professional Services Automation market over the coming years. In addition to this, the growing inclusion of tablets, smartphones and other gadgets to the internal networks of the companies are also expected to help in driving market growth.

Global Professional Services Automation Market: Market Potential

A recent observation found by the industry experts that AI (artificial intelligence) can considerably add benefits to the global Professional Services industry. It is expected to create a huge wave both in terms of adoption and uptake with automation industry likely to be heading towards the heavy use of AI. AI is expected to be the future of computer technology and with automation of the professional services, it is only time the market is can experience the impact of AI in the professional services industry

Global Professional Services Automation Market: Geographical Segmentation

The global Professional Services Automation can be segmented into key regions such as North America, Middle East and Africa, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America.

Global Professional Services Automation Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the global market include names such as FinancialForce PSA, Deltek, Projector PSA, and Autotask Corporation among others

For regional segment, the following regions in the Professional Services Automation market have been covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

