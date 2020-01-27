Produced Water Treatment Systems Market Size Analysis 2019-2025

In 2025, the market size of the Produced Water Treatment Systems Market is expected to touch million US$ xx million. The revenue registered in 2018 was US$ xx million, thus depicting a growth at a CAGR of xx% from 2018. While in China, the market size was valued at US$ xx million in the forecast base year, further projected to increase up to US$ xx million till the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Produced Water Treatment Systems .

This report studies the global market size of Produced Water Treatment Systems , especially focusing on the key regions such as United States, European Union, China, and other geographical extents (Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Produced Water Treatment Systems market production, revenue, market share, and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. The historical data breakdown for Produced Water Treatment Systems for 2014-2018 is provided in the report along with company projection for 2018 to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union, and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share, and growth rate for the manufacturers, key data from 2018 to 2025.

the report segments the global produced water treatment system market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA, and Latin America. Stringent environmental norms govern the disposal of produced water in North America, which made the region a dominant regional segment in the global produced water treatment systems market, followed by MEA and Europe. Tertiary treatment segment leads the market for produced water treatment systems in these regions.

Major economies have come together in a drive to make produced water reinjection mandatory in the petroleum industry. In 2014, the petroleum industry generated 201.4 billion barrels of produced water, out of which close to 136.9 billion barrels were discarded, while 65 billion barrels were re-injected into both onshore as well as offshore oil fields. If the trend continues, the volume of produced water will rise to over 340 billion barrel by 2020.

Key players in the industry include, Siemens AG, FMC Technologies, Aker Solutions ASA, Eco-tec, ThermoEnergy and eco-sphere, Aquatech international, Frames group, Alderley plc, Schlumberger Limited, Veolia, and Cetco Energy Services.

