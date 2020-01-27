Pressure Injectable PICC Kits Market Set for Rapid Growth And Trend, by 2019 – 2027

About global Pressure Injectable PICC Kits market

According to the report, the global Pressure Injectable PICC Kits market pegged a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is expected to progress at a CAGR of xx% during the foreseeable timeframe 2019-2029.

Key Players Operating in Global Market

The global Pressure Injectable PICC Kits Market is highly concentrated due to presence of a few key players. A large number of manufacturers hold major share in the market in their respective regions. This has led to surge in the number of distributors and suppliers in emerging markets. Leading players operating in the global Pressure Injectable PICC Kits Market are:

AngioDynamics, Inc.

C. R. Bard Inc.

Teleflex Incorporated

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Medtronic plc

Vygon S.A

Cook Medical, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Boston Scientific Corporation

Argon Medical Devices, Inc.

Medical Component, Inc.

Theragenics Corporation

Global Pressure Injectable Kit (PICC) Market: Research Scope

Global Pressure Injectable Kit (PICC) Market, by Product Type

Power Injected PICC

Conventional PICC

Global Pressure Injectable Kit (PICC) Market, by Design Type

Single Lumen

Double Lumens

Triple/Multiple Lumens

Global Pressure Injectable Kit (PICC) Market, by Catheter

Valved (positive pressure: valve opens outward)

Non-valved (negative pressure: valve opens inward)

Global Pressure Injectable Kit (PICC) Market, by End-user

Hospitals

Nursing Facilities

Home Care

Others

Global Pressure Injectable Kit (PICC) Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

