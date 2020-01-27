Pressure Infusion Bags Market to Witness Comprehensive Growth by2017 – 2025

Pressure Infusion Bags Market 2019: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024

Notable Developments

The supply of saline fluids continues to face shortages in major markets in the world. Additionally, this is a major challenge as despite the rising costs of products in the pressure infusion bags market, quality remains unreliable. On the other hand, the prices seem to continuously rise as consolidation in the market seems to have reached its peak. For example, in 2015 US senators from both democratic and republican parties came together to investigate shortages of saline. Despite the public hearings held in Federal Trade Commission, during the large outbreak of flu in 2017, saline shortages were visible once again. Pressure infusion bags for a wide variety of reasons continue to remain in short supplies.

Additionally, these bags are in rising demand also for recreational purposes today. Causes like hangovers, healthy skin, and food poisoning are driving people to purchase fluid IVs other than the demand for hospitals. Moreover, the supply is not expected to meet the demands of quality in the near future. In 2017, the US FDA issues a warning to B.Braun, a major supplier of pressure infusion bags as contaminated products and leaky bags made their way into the market. This warning was issued after several consumer complaints and a brief history of manufacturing errors on the part of the company. The growing demand for bags and the quantity and quality of supply remain a key challenge and an opportunity in the pressure infusion bags market.

Pressure Infusion Bags Market: Drivers and Restraints

According to WHO or the World Health Organization, each year nearly 1.4 million people were killed in car accidents in 2016. Additionally, due to geographical nature of countries like the US, driving is an essential part of life and lifestyle. In 2016, nearly 28,000 people were killed in the US. This averaged to 102 per day. Additionally, growing demand for vehicles, increased consumption of substances like marijuana, and lack of healthy lifestyles are expected to drive demand for the pressure infusion bags market. The pressure infusion bags are ideal for liquid intake of various vitamins which is becoming a necessity for various people in urban areas. Due to worsening environmental conditions, lack of unhealthy eating habits, and growing awareness about intake of vitamins are expected to drive growth for the pressure infusion bags market.

Pressure Infusion Bags Market: Geographical Analysis

The pressure infusion bags market is expected to register significant growth in North America region. The advancements in bags with new appealing products for children inclusion teddy shaped bags among others are expected to open new opportunities. Additionally, the market in North America region can also see new entries in the near future as start-ups and established players continue to invest significantly in advancement of pressure infusion bags. Moreover, the pressure infusion bags market is expected to reach significant new heights in Asia Pacific region as well. The improving access to healthcare in the region is a major turnaround for the growth of the pressure infusion bags market.

Global Pressure Infusion Bags Market by Geography:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

