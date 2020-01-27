Pour Point Depressant Market Overview, Segment Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Forecast

The major factors helping the pour point depressant (PPD) market advance are the expanding automobile sector, increasing usage of such materials in the oil & gas industry, and rising demand for them from developing countries. The market, which generated $1,487.2 million revenue in 2016, is predicted to progress to $1,902.3 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period (2017–2023). PPDs are used to keep oils and lubricants flowing at low temperatures, by decreasing their freezing or crystallizing point.

Based on application, the pour point depressant market is bifurcated into the lubricant and oil & gas. Of these, the lubricant bifurcation dominated the market during the historical period (2013–2016), owing to the increasing usage of lubricants in the aviation, automotive, marine, and industrial domains. Lubrication is necessary to keep engines and machinery in the above-mentioned sectors running smoothly, by reducing the friction between the parts in contact.

Based on chemistry, the pour point depressant market for the oil & gas industry is categorized into ethylene co-vinyl-acetate (EVA), poly alpha olefins (PAO), and poly alkyl methacrylate (PAMA). Among these, EVA dominated the market in 2016, with an over 45.0% revenue share, and it is also expected to display the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is because it inhibits the formation of wax in crude and refined oil more efficiently that other PPDs.

The prospering automotive industry is one of the most significant growth drivers for the market. With the increasing production and adoption of vehicles, the demand for lubricants is increasing, which is, in turn, leading to the rising requirement for PPDs. Owing to the surging middle-class population, especially in Asia-Pacific (APAC), the manufacturing and aftermarket of automobiles is predicted to grow, thereby driving the market for PPDs, by resulting in an increasing production of lubricants.

