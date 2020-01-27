Polyolefin Resin Market Go Advanced and Next Generation2017 – 2025

TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Polyolefin Resin market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Polyolefin Resin market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period. This Polyolefin Resin market study considers 2018 as the base year, 2019 as the estimated year, and 2019 – 2029 as the forecast timeframe.

Trends and Opportunities

The polyolefin resin market will be chiefly driven due to the increased rate of replacement of PVC with the material as well as its rubber like features, making it suitable for a variety of high-performance industrial applications. The low cost and the capability of being manufactured with the help of a number of modern technologies such as blow molding, extrusion, injection molding, and calendaring will also benefit the market in the next few years. Non-polyolefin resins manufactured from elastomers can also substitute polyolefin resins. However due to the higher production cost of non-polyolefin resins prevents the entry of substitutes in the global polyolefin resin market.

Global Polyolefin Resin Market: Geographical and Competitive Dynamics

Asia Pacific is presently the leading regional polyolefin resin market, chiefly owing to the presence of some of the world’s largest manufacturers of the compound. The region also leads the global polyolefin resins market as China is the world’s largest manufacturer of the compound and production capacities of other Asian countries such as India, Indonesia, and Malaysia are also rising. Automobile industry, the largest end user of this product, is growing rapidly in developing economies in the region such as China and India, which has further fuelled the overall consumption of polyolefin resins.

Owing to the easy availability of low cost raw materials, several European and North American companies entering Asia Pacific by setting up production sites in the region. North America is also one of the leading markets for polyolefin resins, but the demand for the compound in the region is mostly fulfilled by imports from Asia Pacific. However, owing to the recent rise in production of shale gas has allowed the easy availability of cheap raw materials, which is expected to fuel the production of the polyolefin resins in the region in the next few years.

Some of the key vendors operating in the global polyolefin resin market are Dupont, China National Petroleum Corporation, LyondellBasell Industries NV, The Dow Chemical Company, and Saudi Basic Industries Corporation.

