PepsiCo Steers ahead the 100 Percent Renewable Energy Action Plan in 2020

PepsiCo most recently announced its plans to power its U.S. operations directly with 100% renewable energy before this year ends. This has a meaning that essential products such as Bubly, Gatorade, Pepsi, Lay’s alongside others will be generated by wind and solar energy. Its U.s operations carter for about half of its total worldwide electricity use.

According to the chairman of PepsiCo Ramon Laguarta, the company is pursuing 100% renewable electric power in the U.S due to the dangerous threat that climate change creates to the Earth’s demands for faster action taken.

PepsiCo Building up on Past Experiences and Achievements

The announcement made by PepsiCo builds upon its previous efforts, among them the erection of solar panels at its worldwide headquarters in Purchase, New York. An example of the solar panel structure by PepsiCo is in Modesto, California’s Central Valley. The Frito-Lay Plant had a solar energy system structured at the top of it by PepsiCo in the year 2008.

The company later installed 54000 square feet of solar on five acres of land in the same year, on the

