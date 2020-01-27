Ovarian Cancer Drugs Market Trends, Opportunities, Segmentation And Market Size Report By TBRC

The Business Research Company’s Ovarian Cancer Drugs Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The global ovarian cancer drugs market was valued at about $1.3 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $1.99 billion at a CAGR of 11.2% through 2022. North America was the largest region in the ovarian cancer drugs market in 2018, followed by Europe. This region is expected to remain the largest during the next five years.

The ovarian cancer drugs market consists of sales of ovarian cancer drugs to treat ovarian cancer. Ovarian cancer is caused due to abnormal growth of cells in ovary. This industry includes establishments that produce drugs used in chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery for treating ovarian cancer. The ovarian cancer drugs include Paclitaxel, Cisplatin, Adriamycin PFS (Doxorubicin Hydrochloride), Carboplatin, Cyclophosphamide, Platinol (Cisplatin), Paraplatin (Carboplatin), Doxorubicin Hydrochloride Liposome, Evacet (Doxorubicin Hydrochloride Liposome), Cytoxan (Cyclophosphamide), Paraplat (Carboplatin), Taxol (Paclitaxel), Neosar (Cyclophosphamide) and others.

Major players in the ovarian cancer drugs market are AstraZeneca, Roche, Tesaro, Clovis Oncology, Boehringer Ingelheim

The rising incidence of ovarian cancer is driving the ovarian cancer drugs market. In 2018, according to the World Cancer Research Fund International (WCRF), there were nearly 300,000 new ovarian cancer cases recorded globally. Furthermore, ovarian cancer is recorded to be the eighth most commonly occurring cancer in women and the 18th most commonly occurring cancer across the globe. According to a study by The World Ovarian Cancer Coalition 2018, an estimated 55% rise is expected in the number of patients suffering from ovarian cancer by 2035. According to a report on cancer facts and figures 2018, the estimated number of new cancer cases and deaths in the USA, in 2018 were 1,735,350 and 609,640 respectively.

Increasing use of biologics and targeted therapies are restraining the Ovarian Cancer drugs market growth. Targeted therapies act as substitutes for drugs as they identify and attack cancer cells rather than destroying normal cells. For example, Bevacizumab is a targeted therapy biologics drugs used to treat Ovarian Cancer. A targeted therapy drug, Zejula was approved by FDA for ovarian cancer, and many targeted therapy drugs such as PARP inhibitors (targeted therapy drug) are undergoing clinical trials and are in drug pipeline.

