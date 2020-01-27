Online Clothing Rental Market to Register Steady Growth During 2016-2026

In 2029, the Online Clothing Rental market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Online Clothing Rental market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Online Clothing Rental market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

In the Online Clothing Rental market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size.

Global Online Clothing Rental market report on the basis of market players

The report examines each Online Clothing Rental market player according to its market share, production footprint, and growth rate.

the demand for online clothing on a rented basis. In addition, adoption of mobile devices, especially smartphones and tablets across countries such as China, India, Indonesia, Brazil, and other parts of the globe is growing at a fast pace and is expected to fuel the revenue growth of the global online clothing rental market over the forecast period.

Men and Kids demographic segments likely to witness highest revenue share

Amongst all demographic segments in the global online clothing rental market, revenue from the men and kids segment is projected to be the highest, with a CAGR of 10.3% and 10.4% respectively over the forecast period 2016–2026. The women segment is expected to remain dominant and is projected to account for 61.0% value share over the forecast period. A continuous demand for western designer dresses from women all across the globe is expected to fuel growth of the online clothing rental market over the forecast period.

Peer-to-Peer business model segment likely to contribute to a larger revenue share of the global online clothing rental market

The peer-to-peer segment is expected to contribute comparatively higher revenues as compared with the other business model segments over the forecast period and is estimated to account for approximately 92.9% value share of the overall global market by 2016 end. The hybrid business model segment is also expected to witness favourable revenue growth in the global online clothing rental market, registering a CAGR of 10.9% over the forecast period. This segment is projected to create incremental $ opportunity of US$ 95.0 Mn between 2016 and 2026.

North America online clothing rental market slated to register highest value growth between 2016 and 2026

Markets in North America and APEJ are expected to contribute significantly to the overall revenue growth of the global online clothing rental market. Rising fashion consciousness and increased spending on fashion in these regions are factors expected to fuel the growth of the online clothing rental market during the forecast period. Amongst all the regions, North America is estimated to dominate the overall revenue share of the global online clothing rental market and is estimated to account for 42.3% market share by the end of 2016.

The North America, Western Europe, and APEJ markets are estimated to collectively hold over 90% revenue share of the global online clothing rental market by 2016 end. In all three major markets, the women, men, and kids segments are expected to witness significant growth rates over the forecast period.

Leading market players are focussing on proven business strategies to grab market share

Key companies operating in the global online clothing rental market are Rent the Runway, Poshmark, Elanic Services Pvt Ltd., Dress & Go, GlamCorner Pvt Ltd., Envoged, Etashee, Secoo Holdings Ltd, and Secret Worldwide. These companies are adopting strategies such as new product launches, acquisitions, and geographic expansions to cement their foothold in the global online clothing rental market.

