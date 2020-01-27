Oilfield Crown Block Market : Opportunities and Forecast Assessment, 2018 – 2028

Global Oilfield Crown Block Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Oilfield Crown Block industry.

The report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers.

There are 4 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Oilfield Crown Block as well as some small players.

competitive landscape of global oilfield crown block market include –

American Block Inc.

MHWirth

CHENGDU ZHONGHANG MACHINERY CO. LTD.

The Crosby Group

Puyang Sida Petroleum Machinery Co. Ltd

Global Oilfield Crown Block Market: Key Trends

At present, mounting demand for oil and gas to serve numerous end-use industries is indirectly benefitting oilfield crown block market. Oil and gas exploration from both conventional and non-conventional reservoirs requires specific assembly. The assembly is composed of a number of smaller equipment.

Crown block is a key component of the hoisting system of a drill rig. Crown block displays a number of features that aid the mechanical strength of a drill rig. In addition, crown block is quenching treated, displays anti-abrasion with a long service life.

Besides this, deepwater and ultra-deepwater sea exploration initiatives is serving to indirectly boost the oilfield crown block market. Discovery of oil wells and natural gas wells offshore has aroused the interest of several oil and gas companies in the world to carry out exploration.

Oil and gas exploration at offshore locations requires special assembly, of which crown block is a key component. This provides stimulus to the oilfield crown block market.

Lastly, shale boom especially in the U.S. has served to stoke demand for drilling equipment. Harnessing oil and gas from shale involves horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing that employs special assembly. The entire assembly includes a number of smaller equipment, which includes crown block. Thus, the crown block market is benefitted.

