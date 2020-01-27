Next Generation Memory Segments, Opportunity, Growth and Forecast By End-use Industry 2018 – 2028

Next Generation Memory Market Insights 2019, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Next Generation Memory industry with a focus on the Global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Next Generation Memory manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2019-2025 global Next Generation Memory market covering all important parameters.

The key points of the Next Generation Memory Market report:

The report provides a basic overview of the Next Generation Memory industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

The report explores the international and Chinese major industry players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2019-2025 market shares for each company.

Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global total market of Next Generation Memory industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and Chinese import/export.

The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The report then estimates 2019-2025 market development trends of Next Generation Memory industry. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out.

The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Next Generation Memory Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

There are 3 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Next Generation Memory are included:

notable developments that are contributing to shaping its future and overall appearance. A glimpse is provided below.

In 2019, Intel, in its bid to accelerate data centric technology, using innovation in memory and storage, introduced Optane. It makes use of 3D XPoint technology and is basically a flash drive with a memory (non – volatile) so fast it can even function as RAM.

The global next generation memory market is highly fragmented. And, prominent players in the global next generation memory market are Samsung electronics, Crossbar Inc., Fujitsu Ltd, Micron technology, Inc., SK Hynix, Inc., Future electronics among others. It is not hard to guess that the competition is intense too.

Current focus for most companies to chart growth in the global next generation memory market is through improving product and market them better Thus, it does not come as a surprise that research and development is a critical focal point. In order to tap into growth opportunities, it is critical to focus on use of better technology. Besides, in order to stay ahead of the curve, players also resort to mergers and acquisitions. Strategic partnerships and collaborations also lead to exploration of synergies for growth in the future.

Global Next Generation Memory Market: Key trends and driver

The global next generation memory market is being driven on to a high growth trajectory, owing to a number of factors. Some of the most potent ones are outlined below:

Enterprise storage is seeing rising demand. Besides, need for high bandwidth, highly scalable memory devices and low power consumption are also driving the market forward. Scalable memory devices are used to work with big data, artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT). This demand if particularly high for non-volatile memory in connected devices, especially smartphones and these are witnessing increase in demand due to ring disposable incomes.

Need for a single memory device that is as efficient as Flash Memory, DRAM, and SRAM together is also driving the global next generation memory market.

Global Next Generation Memory Market: Regional Analysis

North America will account for a large chunk of market share owing to its being an early adopter of futuristic technology as well as infrastructure to maintain the technology. It is worth mentioning here that the fact that IT drives US economy speaks volumes in this regard.

Also, a massive demand will be generated in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region owing to high consumption in South Korea, Japan, and China. The growth is attributable to increase in use of smartphones. And, it is an outcome of rise in disposable income, which in turn is an outcome of good economic growth.

The report is segmented into the following:

Next-Generation Memory Market, By Technology

Volatile Memory (HMC and HBM)

Nonvolatile Memory (MRAM, FRAM, ReRAM, 3D XPoint, NRAM, and Others)

Next-Generation Memory Market, By Wafer Size

200 mm

300 mm

450 mm

Next-Generation Memory Market, By Application

Consumer Electronics

Enterprise Storage

Automotive and Transportation

Military and Aerospace

Industrial

Telecommunications

Energy and Power Distribution

Healthcare

Agricultural

Retail

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

* Estimates 2019-2025 Next Generation Memory market development trends with the recent trends and SWOT analysis

* Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

* Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

* Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

* Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

* Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

