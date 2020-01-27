Network Monitoring Equipment Market is likely to register double digit CAGR during 2018 – 2026

PMR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Network Monitoring Equipment Market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn. The report finds that the Network Monitoring Equipment Market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period 2018 – 2026.

The Network Monitoring Equipment Market research focuses on the market structure and various factors (positive and negative) affecting the growth of the market. The study encloses a precise evaluation of the Network Monitoring Equipment Market, including growth rate, current scenario, and volume inflation prospects, on the basis of DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses. In addition, the Network Monitoring Equipment Market study provides reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.

All the players running in the global Network Monitoring Equipment Market are elaborated thoroughly in the Network Monitoring Equipment Market report on the basis of R&D developments, distribution channels, industrial penetration, manufacturing processes, and revenue.

Key Players

The prominent players in the global network monitoring equipment market are Gigamon, NetScout Systems, VIAVI Solutions (Viavi), APCON, Garland Technology, Juniper Networks, Big Switch Networks, Zenoss, Network Critical, Corvil, CALIENT Technologies, and Netgear, among others.

Regional Overview

Geographically, North America is expected to create potential and new revenue models for the network monitoring equipment manufacturers. Ongoing technological advancements in the region and digital transformation of various industry verticals in the U.S. and Canada are the key growth factors for the global network monitoring equipment market in North America. Furthermore, North America is the early adopter of industrial revolution 4.0 technologies and systems, which is also supporting the demand for the network monitoring equipment in North America. Further, due to presence of global automotive companies in Europe, the network monitoring equipment market has huge market potential and expected to create potential growth opportunities for the network monitoring equipment manufacturers. Moreover, Asian countries such as India, China, and Japan are taking initiatives to promote foreign direct investment and making favorable business conditions for the investors. Such factors are positively supporting the growth of the network monitoring equipment market in Asia Pacific. In parallel, due to rising adoption of connected devices, smart device, and advanced in MEA and Latin America, the MEA and Latin America region will create new business opportunities for the network monitoring equipment manufacturers.

