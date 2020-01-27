Mini LED Market Latest Report with Forecast to 2017 – 2025

Mini LED Market Insights 2019, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Mini LED industry with a focus on the Global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Mini LED manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2019-2025 global Mini LED market covering all important parameters.

Notable Developments

LED makers and producers in Taiwan contend that mini LEDs may breathe new life into the global LED industry. They are putting large bets on the growing penetration of the mini LED market. Chip makers in the region have augmented their shipments to meet the rising demand. Taiwanese pioneer in LED, Epistar Corp, has already started shipment of mini LED last year. Another Taiwanese company Lextar, eyeing an incredible potential in mini LEDs, aims to meet the demand for mini LED technology for gaming products, VR panels, and automotive displays. Several players are also entering into strategic deals with LED providers to tap into the potential of the market.

Some of the key players in the mini LED market are:

LG

Sony

Samsung

Apple

Innolux

Lextar Electronics Corporation

Epistar

Global Mini LED Market: Regional Assessment

Regionally, one of the regions that have shown immense potential in the mini LED market is North America. The vast appetite of the region for novel display technology has fueled its growth. Burgeoning demand for high-end display technologies for consumer devices and automotive will help the regional market cement its potential in the coming years. On the other hand, LED producers Asia Pacific is making sizable investments to meet the surge in demands.

