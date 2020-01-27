Mindfulness Meditation Apps Market by Application, Types, End-User, Regional Analysis and Forecast 2019 – 2027

Latest report on global Mindfulness Meditation Apps market by TMR (TMR)

Analysts at TMR (TMR) find that the global Mindfulness Meditation Apps market has been evolving at a CAGR of xx% during the historic period 2014-2018. The market study suggests that the global market size of Mindfulness Meditation Apps is projected to reach ~US$ xx Mn/Bn by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of xx% over the stipulated timeframe 2019-2029. The Mindfulness Meditation Apps market research demonstrates the current and future market share of each region alongwith the important countries in respective region. Key regions include:

Key Trends and Drivers

A massive lifestyle change has stuck upon millennials with no warning whatsoever. If one digs deep, it is found that the result of today’ stress and anxiety levels stems directly from this switch. Work schedules are inhumanely longer and as nuclear families become the norm, even in regions where joint-set-ups were a cultural set-up is leading to weakening of primary bonds. As per a WHO (Word Health Organization) report, about 300 million people are suffering from depression in the world. It is one of the most common mental disorder in the world. And, thus this situation will lead to more people looking within. And, as this catches up with more people, the market for mindfulness meditation apps will only grow further.

Social media is playing an intense role in bringing meditation to the forefront. Thanks to this tool and internet, more and more people are going for meditative practices and influencers such as Yoga Girl, Rachel Brathen and Yogasini, Radhika Bose are adding to the popularity further. While Bose has a following of 142k, Brathen commands influence over 2.1 million. They have podcasts, content in terms of social media posts and blogs and even videos dedicated to the cause. Rachel Brathen runs courses and workshops in America and broadcasts over her social media channels as well. And, thus this move towards mindfulness and meditation, driven by a rise in social media consumption is contributing to growth of global mindfulness meditation apps market in a big way.

Global Mindfulness Meditation Apps Market: Geographical Analysis

Meditation is slowly becoming a part of everyday lives of Americans and thus it is not surprising that he region will lead the market of mindfulness meditation apps. It is being seen as the ultimate way to de-stress and unwind.

Another region that will show promise is the Asia Pacific (APAC), which is home to this technique and has a large base of people with high adoption rate for these practices. Coupled with Yoga, this technique is set to create untapped opportunities in the Asia Pacific region.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

