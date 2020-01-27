mHealth Market Size, Leaders, Segment Analysis and Forecast Report 2023

The increasing usage of smartphones and connected devices and surging geriatric population, prevalence of chronic diseases, focus on patient-centric healthcare services, and demand for remote patient monitoring services are driving the adoption of mobile health (mHealth). The mHealth market generated $23.0 billion in revenue in 2017, which is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 33.5% during the forecast period, to ultimately reach $132.2 billion by 2023. The term refers to the provision of healthcare services via mobile phones and other telecommunication devices.

Blood glucose monitors, blood pressure monitors, multiparameter monitors, electrocardiograph (ECG) monitors, sleep apnea monitors, and pulse oximeters are among the various connected devices available. Among these, blood glucose monitors are expected to experience the fastest growth in the market, at a CAGR of 31.9%, during the forecast period. This would be due to the growing prevalence of diabetes, as a result of the changing lifestyle and food habits of people across the world.

The availability of 3G and 4G internet is also leading to the rising adoption of smartphones, which, together with the increasing awareness on the advantages of mHealth, is driving the market. Additionally, mobile devices are increasing penetrating across developing regions; as per the 2017 African Mobile Trends Paper, 960 million people or around 80% of the African population were mobile phone subscribers. Further, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had claimed that around half of the total 3.4 billion smartphone and tablet users would download healthcare apps in 2018.

MHEALTH MARKET SEGMENTATION

Market Segmentation by Offering

Connected devices

Services Preventive services Diagnosis and consulting Treatment services Healthcare system strengthening services Fitness and wellness services Remote monitoring

mHealth apps Healthcare apps General health and fitness apps Chronic care management apps Medication management apps Women health apps Personal health record apps Medical apps Medical reference Diagnostic Alert and awareness Continuing medical education Others



Market Segmentation by Stakeholder

Mobile operators

Device vendors

Application/content players

Healthcare providers

