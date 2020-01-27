Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) Market to Record Sturdy Growth by 2014 – 2020

Business Intelligence Report on the Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) Market

FMI, in a recently published market study, offers valuable insights related to the overall dynamics of the Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) Market in the current scenario. Further, the report assesses the future prospects of the Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) by analyzing the various market elements including the current trends, opportunities, restraints, and market drivers.

As per the report, the Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) Market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period 2014 – 2020 and exceed a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029. The report suggests that significant progress in technology, growing investments towards R&D projects, and increasing awareness related to curbing industrial waste are some of the primary factors that are expected to drive the growth of the Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) Market during the assessment period 2014 – 2020.

The presented report offers a microscopic view of the market scenario in different regions. The political and economic environment are thoroughly assessed to provide clarity on the growth prospects of the Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) market in each regional market.

major players of the market are focusing on the APAC region, due to rapid growth expected in the industrial and infrastructural sector. In order to cater the growing demand from Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the MES manufacturers are shifting their manufacturing plants to this region, to attract more consumers and gain a competitive advantage. With foreign direct investment increasing in this region manufacturing execution system is expected to witness potential growth in the region.

Key players in MES industry are Invensys operations management, Honeywell Processes Solutions, and ABB, which account for major portion of the market. Companies are getting into alliances & acquisitions to expand their business operations and increase their investment through foreign direct investment, which are expected to boost the growth of MES market.

Product life cycle tractability, improve warranty repair efficiency and reduction in labour cost are major drivers for MES market. Growth in the manufacturing industries along with government policies to increase the foreign direct investment for emerging nations such as India are expected to accelerate the growth of manufacturing execution system market and provide a promising future in this industry.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, geographies, types, technology and applications.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes

Greater China

India

ASEAN

Australia & New Zealand

Others

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts, and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors, along with market attractiveness within the segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and various geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

