Long Fiber Thermoplastics Market – Growth Prospects, Key Opportunities, Trends & Forecast up to 2017 – 2025

Long Fiber Thermoplastics Market 2019: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024

The report profiles leading companies of the global Long Fiber Thermoplastics market along with the emerging new ventures who are creating an impact on the global market with their latest innovations and technologies.

The recent published study includes information on key segmentation of the global Long Fiber Thermoplastics market on the basis of type/product, application and geography (country/region).

The competitive analysis included in the global Long Fiber Thermoplastics market study allows their readers to understand the difference between players and how they are operating amounts themselves on global scale. The research study gives a deep insight on the current and future trends of the market along with the opportunities for the new players who are in process of entering global Long Fiber Thermoplastics market. Market dynamic analysis such as market drivers, market restraints are explained thoroughly in the most detailed and easiest possible manner.

The readers of the Long Fiber Thermoplastics Market report can also extract several key insights such as market size of varies products and application along with their market share and growth rate. The report also includes information for next five years as forested data and past five years as historical data and the market share of the several key information.

Global Long Fiber Thermoplastics Market by Companies:

The company profile section of the report offers great insights such as market revenue and market share of global Long Fiber Thermoplastics market. Key companies listed in the report are:

competitive landscape of the global market for long fiber thermoplastics. For instance, PlastiComp, a leading player, announced the completion of its new 'Da Vinci Lab', where studies pertaining to the new processing techniques and evaluation of polymer and fiber combinations will take place.

Global Long Fiber Thermoplastics Market: Overview

Based on performance, long fiber thermoplastics have reached their peak. They provide strength, stiffness, and toughness like no other material in their segment. They are often substituted for metals as they have the inherent characteristics to deliver high mechanical performance.

On the basis of resin type, the market can be segmented into polyamide (PA), polypropylene (PP), polybutylene terephthalate (PBT), and others. Long fiber thermoplastics application can be found in varied industries such as automotive, sporting goods, consumer goods, and electrical and electronics. The long fiber thermoplastics market can also be segmented on the basis of fiber type into long carbon fiber thermoplastic and long glass fiber thermoplastic.

The report presents a comprehensive overview of the various factors contributing to the expansion of the global long fiber thermoplastics market. It also presents insights into challenges that the market could face over the forecast period. The prevailing trends in the overall market operations are also studied in this report in detail.

Global Long Fiber Thermoplastics Market: Key Trends

Long fiber thermoplastics are lightweight and environment-friendly, hence they are widely used as applicants in industrial goods, automotive, and consumer goods – constituting as the major driver for long fiber thermoplastics market growth.

In terms of application, the automotive industry is said to drive market growth, both by volume and value. The automotive industry has to abide by strict laws and regulations, especially ones related to the emission of carbon dioxide. In order to reduce their carbon footprint, numerous automobile companies are opting for productive, efficient, and lightweight components, leading to low fuel consumption. This means that metal components will subsequently be replaced with lightweight components and this will up the usage of long fiber thermoplastics.

There has been a considerable rise in the usage of polypropylene (PP) resins in the automotive, and electrical and electronics industries, enabling it to register a high growth rate based on resin type. What makes PP resins so popular is their features of elasticity, transmissivity, fatigue resistance, insulation, high chemical resistance, and toughness. In addition, PP resins have high resistance to electricity and are used along with glass or carbon fibers to manufacture electronic components.

Global Long Fiber Thermoplastics Market: Regional Outlook

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa are the prominent regions that form a strong base for the global long fiber thermoplastics market. Among the regions mentioned, Europe is expected to hold a large share in the market during the forecast period. The demand is expected to grow even further due to increasing use of thermoplastic-based composites, higher acceptance level of composites materials, and growth in end-use industries.

It is also projected that Asia Pacific and Rest of the World will exhibit a strong demand for long fiber thermoplastics in the near future. There is an enormous requirement for composites in consumer goods, automotive, and industrial goods, thereby giving impetus to the long fiber thermoplastics market growth.

Global Long Fiber Thermoplastics Market: Key Players

The report examines the prevailing competition in the market and profiles some of the leading companies operating in the global long fiber thermoplastics market. These include PolyOne, Celanese Corporation, Solvay S.A., Lanxess AG, RTP Company, and PlastiComp Inc. It also presents insights into the threats and opportunities that these companies are expected to witness in the near future.

Global Long Fiber Thermoplastics Market by Geography:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

