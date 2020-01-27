Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) Market Growth Factors, Applications, Regional Analysis, Key Players and Forecasts

The per capita income and population in emerging economies, such as India, Brazil, China, and Indonesia, are on the rise, which is further resulting in the growing use of consumer electronic devices. As per the Ericsson Mobility Report 2017, the number of consumer electronic users across the world is predicted to increase up to 670 million by 2022 from 480 million in 2017.

Almost all households make use of products such as smartphones, computers, TVs, light emitting diodes, iPhones, and microwaves. Since liquid crystal polymer (LCP) is majorly used in the production of these devices, its demand will also increase along with the rising requirement for consumer electronic devices. LCPs, a special type of aromatic polymers with unique properties, have the ability to perform excellently under harsh environmental conditions and are highly resistant to electricity, chemicals, and heat.

According to the research conducted by P&S Intelligence, in 2017, the global liquid crystal polymer market reached a value of $1,037.4 million and is expected to attain $1,447.9 million, with a CAGR of 5.7%, in the near future. Different industries that make use of LCPs are consumer goods, medical, automotive, and semiconductor & electronics. Other end-use industries include heavy engineering and power generation. Out of these, the highest demand for LCPs was created by the semiconductors & electronics industry during the time period 2013–2017.

This was because of the favorable properties, such as significant strength of the material in mesophase, low dielectric constants, and low power dissipation factors, of LCPs in this industry. Due to these factors, the industry is further going to create the largest demand for LCPs in the coming years. The fastest growth in demand for LCPs is predicted to be witnessed by the automobile industry. The sales and production of automobiles in countries such as China, Japan, India, and the U.S. are increasing rapidly.

For instance, in China, the automobile output is predicted to reach 30.0 million units by 2020 and 35.0 million units by 2025. Similarly, as per the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers, a total of 2.9 million vehicles were produced by the Indian automobile industry in the fiscal year 2018, as compared to 2.5 million in 2017. LCPs are used in automobile parts, such as insulation components, combustion systems, and electronic components, and have the capability to replace materials such as metals, composites, and ceramics. Moreover, since they are resistant to radiation, chemicals, and weathering, the requirement for LCPs in the automobile industry is growing.

