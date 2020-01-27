Light Therapy Market Growth, Trends, Absolute Opportunity and Value Chain 2019 – 2027

TMR’s latest report on global Light Therapy market

The recent market intelligence study by TMR elaborates the all in all perspective of the worldwide Light Therapy market, from its historical growth through the future outlook. The report is scrutinized on the basis of product type, end use, region and market players. Each segment depicted based on market share, revenue, and demand prospect.

Analysts at TMR find that the global Light Therapy market reached a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the forecast period 2019-2029. The growth is primarily driven by increasing demand for Light Therapy among the consumers, better disposable income, and enhanced GDP in developing countries.

Market distribution:

Key Manufacturers Operating in Global Market

The global light therapy market was highly fragmented in 2018. Key manufacturers operating in the global market are:

Northern Light Technologies

Verilux, Inc

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Beurer

AuraDayLight

NATUREBRIGHT

Carex

Lucimed SA

Lumie

Sphere Gadget Technologies

Light Therapy Market: Research Scope

Light Therapy Market, by Product Type

Light Box

Floor & Desk Lamps

Light Visor

Handheld Devices for Skin Treatment (HDST)

Dawn Simulator

Light Therapy Bulbs

Others

Light Therapy Market, by Light Type

Blue Light

Red Light

White Light

Others (green light, yellow light)

Light Therapy Market, by Application

Psoriasis

Cancer

Acne Vulgaris

Seasonal Affective Disorder

Neonatal Jaundice

Vitiligo

Sleeping Disorders

Mood Disorders

Others

Light Therapy Market, by End-user

Homecare Settings

Dermatology Clinics

Others (workplace, salons)

Light Therapy Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

After reading the Light Therapy market report, readers can:

Understand the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends that impact the overall growth of the Light Therapy market.

Grasp the market outlook in terms of value and volume.

Study the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each stakeholder operating in the Light Therapy market.

Learn about the manufacturing techniques of Light Therapy in brief.

Figure out the positive and negative factors impacting the product sales.

What kind of questions the Light Therapy market report answers?

Why is region witnessing the slowest demand growth for Light Therapy ? What kind of agreements are the players entering into in the global Light Therapy market? Which sub-segment will lead the global Light Therapy market by 2029 by product? Which Light Therapy market players hold significant shares in terms of value and volume? What alternatives are consumers looking for in the global Light Therapy market?

