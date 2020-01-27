Intraoperative Radiation Therapy to Witness Increase in Revenues by 2019 – 2027

TMR’s latest report on global Intraoperative Radiation Therapy market

The recent market intelligence study by TMR elaborates the all in all perspective of the worldwide Intraoperative Radiation Therapy market, from its historical growth through the future outlook. The report is scrutinized on the basis of product type, end use, region and market players. Each segment depicted based on market share, revenue, and demand prospect.

Analysts at TMR find that the global Intraoperative Radiation Therapy market reached a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the forecast period 2019-2029. The growth is primarily driven by increasing demand for Intraoperative Radiation Therapy among the consumers, better disposable income, and enhanced GDP in developing countries.

Market distribution:

key players in the expansion of an effective distribution network with hospitals and development of novel surgical platforms to meet the needs and demands of patients are likely to augment the hospitals segment during the forecast period.

North America to Lead Global Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Market

In terms of region, the global intraoperative radiation therapy market can be segmented into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

North America held a major share of the global intraoperative radiation therapy market in 2018. Increase in prevalence of cancer among elderly population and rise in awareness about the side effects are likely to drive the market in North America. Europe and Asia Pacific are likely to account for a significant share of the global market in the near future. Initiatives taken by local governments to attain self-sufficiency in manufacturing pharmaceuticals and financial support for research and development of drugs for oncology disorders in countries such as, Brazil, South Africa, etc., are projected to boost the intraoperative radiation therapy market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa during the forecast period.

Key Manufacturers Operating in Global Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Market

The global market for intraoperative radiation therapy is moderately fragmented with market players focusing on strategically important partnerships, collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and product launched. Key manufacturers operating in the global market are:

ZEISS Group

iCAD, Inc.

IntraOp Medical Corporation

Ariane Medical Systems, Ltd.

Sordina IORT Technologies S.p.A.

GMV Innovating Solutions

Sensus Healthcare, Inc.

Elekta AB

Varian Medical Systems, Inc.

Eckert & Ziegler Group

Global Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Market Scope

Global Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Market, by Application

Breast Cancer

Brain Tumor

Gastrointestinal Cancer

Head & Neck Cancer

Other Cancers (penile cancer, lung cancer, childhood cancer, colorectal cancer, endometrial & cervical cancer, and prostate cancer)

Global Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Market, by End-user

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Specialty Clinics

Global Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Market, by Method

Electron IORT

Intraoperative Brachytherapy

Global Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Market, by Product

Products System/Accelerators Applicators & Afterloaders Treatment Planning Systems

Accessories

Global Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

