Industrial Blasting Machines Market Future Trends Landscape 2019 – 2027

Market distribution:

Key Players Operating in Global Market

The global industrial blasting machines market is highly concentrated, with top manufacturers accounting for approximately 25%–30% of the market share. Key players operating in the global industrial blasting machines market are:

Midvale Industries

Graco Inc.

Surface Finishing Equipment Company

Sandblasting Machines Manufacturer India

Clemco Industries Corp.

Empire Abrasive Equipment

Sinto Group

Norton Sandblasting Equipment

Airblast Limited & Airblast Eurospray Limited

General Engineering Company

W.W. Grainger, Inc.

Harbor Freight Tools

Princess Auto Ltd.

Global Industrial Blasting Machines market: Research Scope

The global industrial blasting machines market can be segmented based on:

Blasting Type

Product Type

Distribution Channel

Control System

Tank Capacity

Application

Industry

Region

Global Industrial Blasting Machines Market, by Blasting Type

Based on blasting type, the global industrial blasting machines market can be bifurcated into:

Dry Blasting

Wet Blasting

Global Industrial Blasting Machines Market, by Product Type

In terms of product type, the global industrial blasting machines market can be divided into:

Sand Blasting Machines Mini Sand Blasting Machines Portable Sand Blasting Machines Bulk Sand Blasting Machines

Shot Blasting Machines

Soda Blasting Machines

Global Industrial Blasting Machines Market, by Distribution Channel

In terms of distribution channel, the global industrial blasting machines market can be bifurcated into:

Direct Sales (OEM)

Indirect Sales

Global Industrial Blasting Machines Market, by Control System

Based on control system, the global industrial blasting machines market can be categorized into:

Manual

Automatic

Semi-automatic

Global Industrial Blasting Machines Market, by Tank Capacity

In terms of tank capacity, the global industrial blasting machines market can be divided into:

Less than 1000 L

1000 L to 2000 L

2000 L to 3000 L

Above 3000 L

Global Industrial Blasting Machines Market, by Application

Based on application, the global industrial blasting machines market can be categorized into:

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Global Industrial Blasting Machines Market, by Industry

In terms of industry, the global industrial blasting machines market can be classified into:

Automotive

Construction

Manufacturing

Marine

Oil & Gas

Petrochemical

Others

Global Industrial Blasting Machines Market, by Region

Based on region, the global industrial blasting machines market can be divided into:

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Sweden Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

