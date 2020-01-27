Hydrogen Generation Market to Record Sturdy Growth by2018 – 2028

Hydrogen Generation Market Insights 2019, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Hydrogen Generation industry with a focus on the Global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Hydrogen Generation manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2019-2025 global Hydrogen Generation market covering all important parameters.

growth drivers of the hydrogen generation market in North America. Led by the U.S., the North America segment will account for a major share in the global market owing to stringent regulations applicable to vehicle emissions. Rising demand for chemicals from the food and beverage industry and the construction sector in Europe will drive the market growth in this region. Asia Pacific is slated for substantial growth, on account of rising demand for petroleum and petroleum products.

Global Hydrogen Generation Market: Competitive Analysis

Some of the major companies operating in the global market for hydrogen generation are Xebec Adsorption Inc, Showa Denko K.K., Hydrogenics, Messer Group GmbH, Iwatani Corporation, Nuvera Fuel Cells, LLC, Praxair Technology, Inc., Caloric Anlagenbau GmbH, and Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation.

Proton Onsite, a Wallingford-based company manufacturing hydrogen, has been recently acquired by Nel, a Norwegian hydrogen-producing company. The acquisition promises growth for both the companies, wherein Nel is looking to expand its footprint in the U.S. In 2016, Proton Onsite signed a contract with China-based Guangdong Synergy Hydrogen Power Technology Co., Ltd. As per the contract, megawatt-scale PEM electrolyzers for buses running on fuel-cell will be provided by Proton Onsite.

