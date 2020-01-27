Hybrid Valve Market Key Players and Production Information analysis 2017 – 2025

Hybrid Valve Market 2019: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024

The report profiles leading companies of the global Hybrid Valve market along with the emerging new ventures who are creating an impact on the global market with their latest innovations and technologies.

Notable Developments

Some of the key developments in the global hybrid valve market are given below:

In September 2019, IMI Plc., a leading name in the global hybrid valve market announced that the company has successfully acquired PBM Inc. This acquisition of PBM will help in bolstering the current product portfolio of IMI Plc. and will allow it reach out to new market segments. The takeover was initially announced in August 2019. PBM Inc., a specialist in manufacturing of specialty and hybrid valves has been taken over in deal worth US$85 million. The company will become a part of IMI’s Critical Engineering Division.

In September 2019, Emerson Electric Co. Ltd. announced the launch of their new product called Daniel 3418 Eight Path Gas Ultrasonic Flow Meter valve. This product allows the delivery of highly accurate flow measurement in its application segments.

Global Hybrid Valve Market – Drivers and Restraints

There are several macro and microeconomic factors that are influencing the overall development of the global hybrid valve market. One of the most influential driving factor for market growth has been the increasing end-user application segments. Hybrid valves are primarily used for controlling the excessive vibrations, pressure, cavitation, and noise in important industrial processes. With the rapid development of industries and growing urbanization across the globe, the global hybrid valve market is expected to witness a superior growth in the coming years of the forecast period.

Another key trend that has been observed in the global hybrid valve market is their increasing use in the oil and gas sector. These valves are increasingly used to solve the recurring corrosion problems that arise in the sector. Moreover, in recent years, the development of the oil and gas industry has been quite significant. This has especially worked in favor of the global hybrid valve market as the development in the end-use application sector has led to an increasing demand for hybrid valves.

Global Hybrid Valve Market – Geographical Outlook

The global hybrid valve market features a geographical landscape with five key regional segments. These segments are Middle East and Africa, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Europe. Currently, the global hybrid valve market has been dominated by the Asia Pacific region. The growth of the regional segment is expected to continue to flourish over the course of the given forecast period of 2018 to 2028. There are several factors that are influencing the growth of the hybrid valve market in Asia Pacific. One of the primary driving factors is the growing demand for these hybrid valves from emerging economies such as India and China. These countries are spending heavy in the development of their domestic infrastructure with activities such as constructions, industrialization, and urbanization. This has had a direct impact on increasing demand of the hybrid valves. Thus, the growth of the regional segment is expected to touch newer heights in the near future.

The market segmentation is as follows:

Material

Steel

Tungsten Carbide

Duplex Nickel

Titanium

Alloy

Others (Brass, Bronze, and Plastic)

Valve Size

Up To 1”

1” to 6”

6” to 25”

25” to 50”

50” and Larger

Industry

Oil & Gas

Energy & Power

Water & Wastewater

Building & Construction

Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Agriculture

Metal & Mining

Paper & Pulp

Food & Beverages

Others (Semiconductor, Textile, and Glass)

Global Hybrid Valve Market by Geography:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

