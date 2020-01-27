Healthcare Simulation Market Size, Leading Players, Regional Analysis and Forecast Report 2030

The healthcare/medical simulation market is growing significantly due to technological advancements and increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures. Massive unexplored healthcare/medical simulation market in emerging economies and lack of service providers are creating ample opportunities for the global healthcare/medical simulation market to grow at a considerable rate in the coming years.

Adoption of medical simulation technology in hospitals and academic institutes worldwide in order to reduce the medical errors and improve patient safety is a trend in healthcare/medical simulation market. Deaths occurring due to medical mistakes are major concern across the globe. According to a report published in September 2013, in the Journal of Patient Safety, more than 440,000 people die every year due to preventable medical errors. Healthcare simulation may simulate critical medical conditions without any harm to patients; this in turn helps medical professionals to evaluate their practices and reduce their mistakes. Medical simulation is capable of reproducing critical events over and over again and hence, explores consequences of each error or mistake made.

The web-based simulation is further segmented as serious games and second life; whereas, mannequin-based simulation includes endovascular simulators, eye simulators, patient simulators, ultrasound simulators, surgical simulators, dental simulators, and task trainers. Patient simulators segment leads the global mannequin-based healthcare/medical simulation market, and it is also expected to grow at the fastest rate in the coming years due to increasing adoption rate of patient simulators in hospitals and medical institutes. On the basis of end-users, the market can be categorized as hospitals, military organizations, and academic institutes and training centers.

Some of the major players operating in the global healthcare/medical simulation market are Laerdal Medical As, 3D Systems, Inc., CAE, Inc., Kyoto Kagaku Co., Ltd., Limbs & Things, Ltd., Gaumard Scientific Company, Inc., Simulab Corporation, Surgical Science Sweden Ab, and Mentice Ab.

