2022 Global Therapeutic Dental Equipment Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast

The Business Research Company’s Therapeutic Dental Equipment Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The global therapeutic dental equipment market was valued at about $0.1 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $0.12 billion at a CAGR of 4.9% through 2022. The therapeutic dental equipment market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. The North American market is the largest market for therapeutic dental equipment and is expected to continue to be the largest segment during the forecast period.

The therapeutic dental equipment market consists of sales of therapeutic dental equipment and related services. Therapeutic dental equipment is used for the treatment of dental diseases. The key products include dental lasers, soft-tissue laser systems, diode lasers systems, CO2 lasers systems, YAG laser systems, and all-tissue (hard/soft) laser systems.

Major players in the therapeutic dental equipment market are AMD LASERS LLC, BIOLASE Technology, Inc, Danaher Corporation, Dentsply Sirona and Planmeca Group.

The changing lifestyles and unhealthy habits of people has increased the instances of oral disease & has increased the demand for dental and oral care. The major lifestyle changes that has stimulated periodontal diseases include smoking, inadequate oral hygiene, and unawareness about dental health. Diabetes is also one of the major reason for oral diseases. With increasing diabetic population, which is estimated to rise by 154% (415 million in 2015 to 642 million in 2040), the need for periodontal care is expected to rise. These lifestyle change along with rising diabetes prevalence are expected to increase the demand for dental care and surgeries thereby driving the therapeutic dental market.

The painless procedure using dental lasers have complications that affect the tooth and the surrounding dental region. Tooth surface, dental pulp, subcutaneous and submucosal layers are some of the regions prone to adverse effects during the use of dental lasers. Necrosis of the pulp, bone resorption, hypo/hyperpigmentation, scarring among others are the complications associated with dental lasers.

